Lions, Indians battle in close ballgame

LOUISVILLE – Louisville and Weeping Water produced another dramatic chapter in their girls basketball rivalry on Tuesday night with a close ending on the court.

Weeping Water held off Louisville’s late rally attempt to win 46-45. The Indians relied on a third-quarter scoring spree to stop the Lions. Weeping Water improved to 3-2 on the young season. Louisville fell to 3-3.

The teams engaged in a back-and-forth first half that included many baskets from both sides. Weeping Water went ahead 14-11 after the first quarter and Louisville took a 26-25 edge at the break.

The Indians rocketed into the lead with their scoring abilities in the third quarter. Grace Cave, Karley Ridge and Reba Wilson played key roles in the team’s 17-7 run.

Louisville came close to earning the comeback victory in the fourth quarter. LHS tightened its defense and held Weeping Water to four points in the period. The Lions came within 46-45 before the clock ran out.

Cave guided Weeping Water’s offense with 20 points and Ridge pocketed nine points. Wilson scored seven points, Lexi Mogensen had four points and Kiera Brack posted three points. Brooklyn Rathe tallied two points and Reagan Aronson added one point.