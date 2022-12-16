Lions, Indians claim medals at Fairbury

FAIRBURY – Louisville and Weeping Water girls pocketed successful results Thursday during their trip to the Fairbury Invite.

Athletes from 20 wrestling programs traveled to Fairbury for the tournament. Columbus Lakeview earned the team title with 143 points and Beatrice was second with 126 points. Nebraska City edged Blair 93-92 for third place.

Louisville earned seventh place with 74 points. Payton Thiele remained undefeated on the season during her championship run at 100 pounds. Thiele (10-0) pinned all three of her opponents.

Daysha Jones (11-2) captured first place at 155 pounds with two pins and one decision. Bre Smart (6-4) collected a second-place medal with two pins and one decision at 145 pounds.

Weeping Water captured tenth place with 49 points. Libby Sutton improved to 12-2 with a championship run at 140 pounds. She posted three pins at the tournament.

Sammi Burch (7-3) pocketed a fourth-place medal at 145 pounds for Weeping Water. She produced two pins during the afternoon and evening.

Louisville and Weeping Water will both wrestle at the Platteview Invite on Saturday. The tournament is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

Team Results

Columbus Lakeview 143, Beatrice 126, Nebraska City 93, Blair 92, Crete 85, Yutan 80, Louisville 74, Johnson County Central 63, Fairbury 52, Weeping Water 49, Omaha South 37, Centura 34, Waverly 31, Franklin 29, Red Cloud 24, Prairie Hills USD #113 20, Thayer Central 19, Harvard 17, Wilber-Clatonia 13, Superior 11

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (1st)

Pinned Juana Lucas Velasquez (CRT) 0:28, pinned Heart Riosa (NCY) 1:45, pinned Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 5:52

135 – Addie Lueder

Pinned by Izabella Habana-Lindeman (TCN) 3:21, dec. Jazmine Morales (CRT) 4-3, dec. Arica Hartman (RDC) 6-5, pinned by Marissa Colegrove (CLV) 2:45

140 – Bella Kolvek

Maj. dec. by Le Nelson (CRT) 14-3, pinned Joycelyn Castillo (CRT) 2:10, pinned by Anne Hegwald (WLC) 0:44

145 – Bre Smart (2nd)

Pinned Carlee Hinz (SPR) 2:45, pinned Lonna Patrick (CEN) 0:33, dec. Paola Vivar (CLV) 4-2, pinned by Madeline James (BLA) 4:16

155 – Daysha Jones (1st)

Pinned Lextyn Harker (NCY) 3:32, dec. Jaysie Garcia-Abalos (BLA) 7-5, pinned Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:41

170 – Ava Culver

Pinned by Carol Victoria-Azcna (OMS) 1:02, pinned by Anna Kent (NCY) 1:18

Weeping Water Results

115 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Morgan Maschmann (BEA) 2:17, dec. by Callie Held (CLV) 11-4

135 – Taylor Miller

Pinned Arica Hartman (RDC) 1:55, pinned by Sarah Klein (CEN) 0:52, pinned Sofia Harger (NCY) 1:11, pinned Izabella Habana-Lindeman (TCN) 0:50, pinned by Josie Biffar (BLA) 3:37

140 – Libby Sutton (1st)

Pinned Ariana Rodriguez (WAV) 2:56, pinned Hailey Marr (CEN) 1:45, pinned Morgan Finecy (CLV) 1:46

145 – Sammi Burch (4th)

Pinned Gabriella Herrera (FRB) 0:48, pinned by Madeline James (BLA) 0:48, pinned Jazlyn Raymond (BLA) 1:54, pinned by Paola Vivar (CLV) 1:58