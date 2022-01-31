Lions, Indians produce pins at wrestling meets

Louisville and Weeping Water girls delivered winning moves Saturday at a pair of wrestling meets.

Louisville traveled to the Cedar Bluffs Invite and Weeping Water competed in the Amherst Invite. Both tournaments featured more than a dozen schools.

Cedar Bluffs Invite

The Lions captured 11th place in the 19-team tournament with 31 points. Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln (61 points) and Bellevue East (53.5) finished first and second at Cedar Bluffs.

Payton Thiele (100 pounds), Breanna Smith (145) and Daysha Jones (152) earned medals during the day. Thiele and Jones each generated third-place awards and Smith pocketed fifth place.

Team Results

Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 61, Bellevue East 53.5, Bennington 46, Johnson County Central 43, Scribner-Snyder 43, Omaha North 36, Stanton 36, Yutan 36, Millard West 34, Wahoo 32, Louisville 31, Winnebago 26, Bancroft-Rosalie-Lyons-Decatur Northeast 24, Omaha Northwest 18, Omaha Burke 12, Malcolm 10, Waverly 7, High Plains Community 5, Cedar Bluffs 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (3rd)

Dec. by Nattlie Hull (SCS) 8-6, dec. Lay Lay Tun (ONW) 5-3, won by medical forfeit over Nattlie Hull (SCS)

145 – Breanna Smith (5th)

Pinned Mason Klein (MLW) 3:20, pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 0:42, dec. by Alitza Bolinger (BVE) 5-2, pinned Peyton Krumland (WAV) 2:19

152 – Daysha Jones (3rd)

Dec. La’Nie Green (OMN) 7-2, pinned Mellissa Smith (OMN) 1:22, dec. by Jayda Parker (BVE) 3-1 (OT), pinned Avani Wilkie (WNB) 5:55

Amherst Invite

The Indians tallied a ninth-place result at Amherst with 25 points. Grand Island (143.5) ran away with the title and Amherst (91) notched a second-place result.

Libby Sutton headlined Weeping Water’s day with a silver medal at 132 pounds. Sutton (39-6) collected a pair of pins at the tournament.

Team Results

Grand Island 143.5, Amherst 91, West Point-Beemer 85, Minden 58, Sandhills Valley 50, Ord 42, South Loup 38, McCook 32, Weeping Water 25, Ainsworth 24, Arcadia/Loup City 23, Ansley 18, Overton 15.5, Gothenburg 3

Weeping Water Results

114 – Dakota Reiman

Pinned by Sonny Sowles (MIN) 1:43, dec. Chloe Schaeffer (SAN) 12-7, pinned by Claudia Vazquez (GISH) 2:35

132 – Libby Sutton (2nd)

Pinned Emma Howerton (GHB) 1:48, pinned Lluvia Fierro (GISH) 5:16, lost by medical forfeit to Sage McCallum (GISH)

138 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Koryn Kline (OHS) 0:53, pinned Samantha Torres (GISH) 0:34, maj. dec. by Gwyenth Davis (MCC) 9-0

165 – Bridget Murdoch

Pinned by Jocelyn Ambriz (ANS) 0:29, pinned Zoe Barela (ANS) 2:27, pinned by Mariah Duran (SAN) 0:23

