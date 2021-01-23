Lions, Indians take part in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Athletes from Louisville and Weeping Water turned their sweat in the practice room into success on the tournament mat Friday afternoon and evening.

The Lions and Indians took part in the Louisville Invite. Wrestlers from nine programs across the state came to Louisville for the tournament. Action took place on two mats in the LHS gym.

Weeping Water placed sixth with 57 points. Nolan Blevins claimed a championship at 138 pounds for the Indians. Blevins (33-6) won the title match 11-5 over Platteview’s Bryar Nadrchal (23-2).

Tyler Essary also reached the championship match at 160 pounds. Essary dominated his first four opponents with pins in each match. Undefeated Platteview wrestler Eliott Steinhoff (29-0) pinned Essary (22-7) in the first-place bout.

Eight Weeping Water girls represented the Indians at the tournament. Raelyn Wilson captured a championship at 109 pounds and Riley Hohn (103) and Makayla Regler (117) each reached the title match. Wilson improved to 12-1, Hohn moved to 14-6 and Regler upped her season mark to 17-4.

Louisville placed seventh with 35 points. Niklas Sorensen led the Lions with a third-place finish at 126 pounds. Nick McCaul (120 pounds) and Nash Callahan (220) each finished fourth for the Lions.