Lions, Indians take part in Louisville tournament

LOUISVILLE – Athletes from Louisville and Weeping Water turned their sweat in the practice room into success on the tournament mat Friday afternoon and evening.
The Lions and Indians took part in the Louisville Invite. Wrestlers from nine programs across the state came to Louisville for the tournament. Action took place on two mats in the LHS gym.
Weeping Water placed sixth with 57 points. Nolan Blevins claimed a championship at 138 pounds for the Indians. Blevins (33-6) won the title match 11-5 over Platteview’s Bryar Nadrchal (23-2).
Tyler Essary also reached the championship match at 160 pounds. Essary dominated his first four opponents with pins in each match. Undefeated Platteview wrestler Eliott Steinhoff (29-0) pinned Essary (22-7) in the first-place bout.
Eight Weeping Water girls represented the Indians at the tournament. Raelyn Wilson captured a championship at 109 pounds and Riley Hohn (103) and Makayla Regler (117) each reached the title match. Wilson improved to 12-1, Hohn moved to 14-6 and Regler upped her season mark to 17-4.
Louisville placed seventh with 35 points. Niklas Sorensen led the Lions with a third-place finish at 126 pounds. Nick McCaul (120 pounds) and Nash Callahan (220) each finished fourth for the Lions.
Louisville’s Daysha Jones (13-7) won the 154-pound title in the girls division. She collected a pair of victories over Platteview’s Kennedy Karschner during the day.
Team Results
Platteview 195, Fillmore Central 184, Battle Creek 176, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 86, Palmyra 65, Weeping Water 57, Louisville 35, Harvard 17, Johnson County Central 14
Louisville Results
120 – Nick McCaul (4th)
Pinned Charlie Rinne (JCC) 3:10, tech fall by Dylan Gewecke (FIL) 18-1 (5:11), pinned by Carter King (BTC) 3:02, pinned by Gage Ryba (PLV) 3:17
126 – Niklas Sorensen (3rd)
Pinned by Aiden Riha (PLV) 1:42, tech fall by Alex Schademann (FIL) 24-7 (5:46), pinned Jonathan Glantz (PLY) 1:36
132 – Garron Bragg (5th)
Pinned by Chase Knull (BTC) 3:21, pinned by Boston Reeves (BTC) 0:55, pinned JaPriece Morehead (JCC) 0:57, won by forfeit over Michael Gehring (PLY), pinned JaPriece Morehead (JCC) 1:29
138 – Blake Dickey (5th)
Pinned William Taylor (HTRS) 2:44, pinned by Nolan Blevins (WW) 0:44, pinned by Bryar Nadrchal (PLV) 1:56, pinned by Hunter Kreikemeier (BTC) 1:24, pinned by Treven Stassines (FIL) 2:44
160 – Cody Gray (5th)
Pinned by Clayton Shook (HTRS) 4:45, pinned by Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) 2:24, pinned by Wyatt Anderson (HTRS) 0:37, pinned by Tyler Essary (WW) 2:40, dec. Izzic Paling (FIL) 2-0
220 – Nash Callahan (4th)
Dec. Preston Henn (BTC) 4-2, dec. Jacob Ottis (BTC) 8-4, pinned by Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 2:33, pinned by Leo Guenther (PLV) 3:40, pinned by Isaac Bittner (HTRS) 2:13
154 Girls – Daysha Jones (1st)
Dec. Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 8-2, pinned Kennedy Karschner (PLV) 1:16
Weeping Water Results
132 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Reed Patera (PLV) 2:47, pinned by Dillon Fushia (FIL) 3:27, won by injury default over Michael Gehring (PLY), pinned by JaPriece Morehead (JCC) 1:49, medical forfeit over Michael Gehring (PLY)
138 – Nolan Blevins (1st)
Pinned Treven Stassines (FIL) 0:42, pinned Blake Dickey (LOU) 0:44, pinned Hunter Kreikemeier (BTC) 2:44, pinned William Taylor (HTRS) 0:57, dec. Bryar Nadrchal (PLV) 11-5
160 – Tyler Essary (2nd)
Pinned Wyatt Anderson (HTRS) 1:18, pinned Clayton Shook (HTRS) 1:05, pinned Izzic Paling (FIL) 3:50, pinned Cody Gray (LOU) 2:40, pinned by Eliott Steinhoff (PLV) 0:39
170 – Jason Burch
Medical forfeits to Kaden Warneke (BTC), Jarin Pope (PLY), Brett Bohling (JCC)
103 Girls – Ashley Cappen
Pinned by Brianna Miller (PLV) 0:16, pinned by Afftyn Stusse (BTC) 1:20, pinned by McKenzie Regler (WW) 0:34, pinned by Riley Hohn (WW) 1:22, pinned by Ali Kersten (BTC) 0:43
103 Girls – McKenzie Regler (4th)
Pinned by Riley Hohn (WW) 2:43, pinned Ali Kersten (BTC) 0:53, pinned Ashley Cappen (WW) 0:34, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 0:26, pinned by Brianna Miller (PLV) 1:20
103 Girls – Riley Hohn (2nd)
Pinned McKenzie Regler (WW) 2:43, dec. Brianna Miller (PLV) 10-5, pinned Ali Kersten (BTC) 0:36, pinned Ashley Cappen (WW) 1:22, pinned by Afftynn Stusse (BTC) 2:08
109 Girls – Raelyn Wilson (1st)
Pinned Dakota Reiman (WW) 0:52, pinned Haley Haack (PLT) 2:40
109 Girls – Dakota Reiman (3rd)
Maj. dec. by Haley Haack (PLV) 8-0, pinned by Raelyn Wilson (WW) 0:52
117 Girls – Makayla Regler (2nd)
Pinned Kaitlyn Jeffrey (PLV) 4:01, pinned Liz Harder (WW) 0:34, pinned Maria Perez (HVD) 0:47, pinned by Tayce Bleich (BTC) 4:51
117 Girls – Liz Harder
Pinned by Kaitlyn Jeffrey (PLV) 0:37, maj. dec. by Tayce Bleich (BTC) 9-1, pinned by Makayla Regler (WW) 0:34, pinned by Maria Perez (HVD) 2:56
142 Girls – Libby Sutton
Pinned by Kayla Jeffrey (PLV) 3:55, pinned by Kayla Jeffrey (PLV) 1:36