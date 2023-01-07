Lions, Indians win wrestling matches

Wrestlers from Louisville and Weeping Water made appearances on local mats Thursday during a tournament and triangular.

Louisville girls 48, Platteview 0

Louisville girls and boys teams traveled to Fort Calhoun for matchups. The LHS girls battled Platteview in a dual and the boys faced both Platteview and Fort Calhoun.

The Lions won every weight class against the Trojans. Payton Thiele, Mya Stanley, Addie Lueder, Bella Kolvek, Bre Smart, Daysha Jones, Ava Culver and Catalina Jones produced points for the team.

235 – Both open

100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) won by forfeit

105 – Both open

110 – Both open

115 – Both open

120 – Both open

130 – Mya Stanley (LOU) pinned Mel Ostrander (PLV), 1:14

135 – Addie Lueder (LOU) pinned Isabelle Derby (PLV), 0:35

140 – Bella Kolvek (LOU) won by forfeit

145 – Bre Smart (LOU) won by forfeit

155 – Daysha Jones (LOU) pinned Piper Penny-Hall (PLV), 4:58

170 – Ava Culver (LOU) won by forfeit

190 – Catalina Jones (LOU) pinned Kennedy Karschner (PLV), 0:34

Fort Calhoun 41, Louisville boys 33

Fort Calhoun relied on several forfeit victories to edge the Louisville boys in their dual. Tucker McCarthy, Niklas Sorensen, Nathan Monahan, Quincy Trent, Peyton Welsh and Aiden Wedekind scored for the Lions.

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) pinned Levi Lasher (FTC), 5:36

132 – Lance Olberding (FTC) tech fall Nick McCaul (LOU), 17-1 (2:32)

138 – Ely Olberding (FTC) pinned Cody Lutz (LOU), 3:08

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) dec. Aaron Duros (FTC), 11-4

152 – Nathan Monahan (LOU) pinned Peyton Lincoln (FTC), 5:18

160 – Lawson Tjardes (FTC) won by forfeit

170 – Wesley Short (FTC) won by forfeit

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Dakota Tripp (FTC) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Dane Jensen (FTC) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) won by forfeit

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) won by forfeit

120 – Gage Nixon (FTC) pinned Jager Barnes (LOU), 1:41

JV – Seth Waters (FTC) pinned Evan Schmieder (LOU), 1:24

JV – Braden Soester (LOU) pinned Aidan Garbers (FTC), 4:56

JV – Matthew Kelly (FTC) pinned Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU), 3:02

JV – Michael Maxon (FTC) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 1:38

Louisville boys 37, Platteview 36

Louisville defeated Platteview on tiebreaker criteria after the teams finished the dual deadlocked at 36-36. The Lions won three of the final four weight classes to tie the match.

132 – Nick McCaul (LOU) won by forfeit

138 – Reed Patera (PLV) pinned Cody Lutz (LOU), 2:52

145 – Niklas Sorensen (LOU) pinned Tanner Fry (PLV), 4:12

152 – Bryson Rock (PLV) pinned Nathan Monahan (LOU), 3:24

160 – Wyatt Adams (PLV) won by forfeit

170 – Both open

182 – Quincy Trent (LOU) won by forfeit

195 – Ben Tuttle (PLV) won by forfeit

220 – Both open

285 – Jordan Martenson (PLV) won by forfeit

106 – Peyton Welsh (LOU) pinned Graison Bullers (PLV), 0:16

113 – Aiden Wedekind (LOU) pinned Riley Schlecht (PLV), 2:33

120 – Caleb Woodward (PLV) pinned Jager Barnes (LOU), 3:04

126 – Tucker McCarthy (LOU) won by forfeit

JV – Nathan Menkov (PLV) dec. Evan Schmieder (LOU), 7-5

JV – Ethan Nelson (PLV) dec. Shawn Kavanaugh (LOU), 14-9

JV – Zayden Edwards (PLV) pinned Easton Kozeny (LOU), 1:22

Norm Manstedt Invite

Weeping Water traveled to Central Community College in Columbus to take part in the Norm Manstedt Invite. High Plains Community organized a tournament that featured athletes from 49 schools across the Midwest.

The Indians placed 39th with 13 points. Libby Sutton led Weeping Water with a fourth-place medal at 130 pounds. Taylor Miller (125) and Sammi Burch (145) wrestled in varsity brackets. Dakota Reiman earned second place at 110 pounds in the junior varsity bracket.

Team Results

Grand Island 152, Minden 103, Pierce 96, Omaha Westside 89, Lexington 82, Schuyler 78, Millard South 74, Wahoo 73, Stanton 72, Battle Creek 69.50, Crofton-Bloomfield 64, Scribner-Snyder 64, Adams Central 55, Amherst 55, Summerland 53, Boone Central 52, Seward 52, Grand Island Northwest 50, Aurora 48, Lincoln East 45, West Holt 45, Columbus Lakeview 44, O’Neill 38, Bellevue East 33, Columbus 32, Winnebago 32, Raymond Central 30, Elkhorn 29, Ansley-Litchfield 25, Ord 24, Gothenburg 22, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 22, North Platte 22, York 22, Madison 20, Valentine 20, Nebraska City 16, High Plains Community 14, Oakland-Craig 13, Weeping Water 13, Centura 12, Norfolk Catholic 12, David City 9, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 8, Wisner-Pilger 7, Arcadia/Loup City 6, Quad County Northeast 6, Elgin Public/Pope John 4, Cedar Bluffs 0, North Bend Central 0

Weeping Water Results

110 JV – Dakota Reiman (2nd)

Pinned Elli Bock (MIN) 1:45, dec. Cale Deseive (WSH) 1-0, pinned by Jayan Sackville (PRC) 1:45

125 – Taylor Miller

Pinned by Madison Petersen (CRB) 2:24, dec. by Kaylee Miller (BNC) 7-5 (OT)

130 – Libby Sutton (4th)

Pinned Marissa Colegrove (CLV) 0:42, pinned Kaylee Moody (ELK) 1:36, dec. Angeline Skrdla (PRC) 9-3, pinned by Kayden Sipp (ADC) 4:50, pinned by Rylan Hansen (STA) 1:29

145 – Sammi Burch

Pinned by Marke Zeleny (OKC) 1:11, pinned by Briana Onnen (AUR) 4:19, pinned by JennaRae Hallsted (SEW) 2:47