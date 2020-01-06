GENEVA – Louisville and Weeping Water athletes battled a large number of opponents Saturday during a wrestling trip to Fillmore Central High School.
The Lions and Indians joined 16 other wrestling programs at the Fillmore Central Invite. Weeping Water placed 11th with 60 points and Louisville finished 13th with 46 points.
Four Cass County students returned home with awards. Louisville’s Dylan Jones and Brock Hudson and Weeping Water’s Marcus Cave and Nolan Blevins all accomplished medal-winning feats.
Jones claimed the 160-pound title with three pins and one decision. He collected second-period pins over Jared Stephens of Fillmore Central, Sonny Scheets of Meridian and Jaxson Jones of Twin River before meeting Chet Wichmann of Palmer in the championship match. Jones (17-1) defeated Wichman (16-4) by a 3-2 margin.
Hudson moved to 12-5 with a fifth-place medal at 126 pounds. He bounced back from a pair of early setbacks to claim his medal. He posted two pins and one decision during the day.
Cave dominated the 285-pound weight bracket. He won the championship with five pins. He pinned his first four opponents in the first period before meeting Fillmore Central’s Connor Asche. Cave (18-2) pinned Asche (14-2) at the 3:00 mark of the title matchup.
Blevins (14-5) earned second place at 132 pounds. He advanced to the championship match with three pins and one decision. He then faced undefeated Ruger Reimers of Palmer for the title. Reimers (20-0) edged Blevins 2-1 in the first-place battle.
Team Results
York 201.5, Twin River 126, Palmer 108, Fillmore Central 106, Bishop Neumann 100, East Butler 97.5, Oakland-Craig 95, Yutan 90, Doniphan-Trumbull 78, Axtell 74, Weeping Water 60, Meridian 58, Louisville 46, Southern Valley 41, Red Cloud/Blue Hill 22, Palmyra 14, Superior 12, Hastings St. Cecilia 8
Louisville Results
120 – Garron Bragg
Pinned Manny Consbruck (HSC) 3:35, pinned by Michael Polivka (EBT) 1:11, pinned Matt Cover (WW), 1:37, pinned by Dillon Fushia (FIL) 2:26, maj. dec. by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 8-0
126 – Brock Hudson (5th)
Pinned by Kaleb Eliker (YRK) 0:58, pinned by Drake Belville (DNT) 0:33, pinned Austin Riley (AXT) 1:16, pinned Juan Davalos (TWR) 3:59, dec. Adam Ohnoutka (NEU) 8-3
132 – Blake Dickey
Pinned by Isaac Kult (YUT) 1:08, pinned by Beau Zoucha (TWR) 3:01, pinned by Noah Monroe (FIL) 1:24, pinned by Grant Nielson (PLM) 3:31, pinned by Jett Arensberg (YUT) 1:57
138 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Sean Henkel (YUT) 0:51, pinned by Brenden Jensen (SUP) 0:47, pinned by Mason Noel (SVL) 1:36, dec. by Gavin Eckstein (SUP) 4-1
145 – Kyler Jones
Pinned Kyle Heise (EBT) 1:33, pinned Wyatt Scheets (MER) 3:30, maj. dec. by Roy Guzman (PLM) 13-0, pinned by Mason Tenski (TWR) 2:32, dec. Conner Specht (NEU) 10-5
152 – Cody Gray
Pinned by Remington Gay (PLM) 1:02, pinned by Jed Jones (TWR) 4:35, pinned by Damon Rasmussen (YRK) 0:36, pinned Reed Toelle (LOU) 1:08, pinned Dawson Lemburg (PLM) 1:29
152 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Remington Gay (PLM) 1:17, pinned by Jed Jones (TWR) 1:46, pinned by Cody Gray (LOU) 1:08, pinned by Damon Rasmussen (YRK) 0:53
160 – Dylan Jones (1st)
Pinned Jared Stephens (FIL) 2:16, pinned Sonny Scheets (MER) 3:11, pinned Jaxson Jones (TWR) 2:44, dec. Chet Wichmann (PLM) 3-2
Weeping Water Results
106 – Lukas Gage
Pinned by Lane Bohac (EBT) 0:57, pinned Noah Eckstrom (PLM) 1:08, pinned by Aaron Ohnoutka (NEU) 1:01, pinned by Janson Pilkington (YUT) 1:40, pinned by Reece Kocian (EBT) 0:47
120 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Michael Polivka (EBT) 1:24, dec. by Manny Consbruck (HSC) 7-6, pinned by Garron Bragg (LOU) 1:37, pinned Logan Reeg (TWR) 0:46
132 – Nolan Blevins (2nd)
Pinned Grant Nielson (PLM) 2:18, pinned Matt Colgrove (SUP) 0:34, dec. Trevor Brown (SVL) 9-6, pinned Beau Zoucha (TWR) 1:08, dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 2-1
170 – Kole Brack
Pinned Edward Haverluck (MER) 0:53, tech fall by Gavin Hinrichs (FIL) 15-0, pinned by Kobe Lyons (YRK) 1:44, maj. dec. by Hunter Green (MER) 14-3, pinned Rocco Gehring (TWR) 2:41
182 – Langdon Kohn
Pinned Bobby Hageman (NEU) 1:59, pinned by Kaden Lyons (YRK) 0:41, pinned by Jarron Metzler (OLC) 1:58, pinned by Thomas Barnes (FIL) 2:11, dec. by Xzavior Starr (YRK) 7-6
285 – Marcus Cave (1st)
Pinned Miklo Ortiz (PLM) 0:37, pinned Gunner Fink (TWR) 0:33, pinned Jordy Baland (DNT) 1:40, pinned Zacharia Kerwood (MER) 0:19, pinned Connor Asche (FIL) 3:00