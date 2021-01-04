Lions, Indians wrestle at Fillmore Central

GENEVA – Louisville and Weeping Water students secured victories this past week during showdowns on the mat at Fillmore Central.

The Lions and Indians joined more than a dozen schools at the Fillmore Central Invite on Dec. 30. Weeping Water captured tenth place with 47.5 points and Louisville placed 16th with 11 points.

Niklas Sorensen guided Louisville with his work at 126 pounds. He collected fourth place with a 2-2 mark during the day. He registered one pin and one decision in his four matches.

Three Weeping Water athletes earned medals in their weight brackets. Nolan Blevins (145 pounds) and Tyler Essary (152) each finished second. Blevins moved his season mark to 15-5 and Essary improved to 17-6. Jason Burch (5-3) pocketed a fourth-place medal at 170 pounds.

Louisville will resume its season Jan. 7 with a 6 p.m. triangular at Platteview. The Lions will wrestle Fort Calhoun and Platteview during the evening.

Weeping Water will return to the mat this week at the Tri County Duals. The Indians will begin the two-day tournament at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and will resume action at 9 a.m. Jan. 9.

Team Results