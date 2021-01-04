Lions, Indians wrestle at Fillmore Central

GENEVA – Louisville and Weeping Water students secured victories this past week during showdowns on the mat at Fillmore Central.
The Lions and Indians joined more than a dozen schools at the Fillmore Central Invite on Dec. 30. Weeping Water captured tenth place with 47.5 points and Louisville placed 16th with 11 points.
Niklas Sorensen guided Louisville with his work at 126 pounds. He collected fourth place with a 2-2 mark during the day. He registered one pin and one decision in his four matches.
Three Weeping Water athletes earned medals in their weight brackets. Nolan Blevins (145 pounds) and Tyler Essary (152) each finished second. Blevins moved his season mark to 15-5 and Essary improved to 17-6. Jason Burch (5-3) pocketed a fourth-place medal at 170 pounds.
Louisville will resume its season Jan. 7 with a 6 p.m. triangular at Platteview. The Lions will wrestle Fort Calhoun and Platteview during the evening.
Weeping Water will return to the mat this week at the Tri County Duals. The Indians will begin the two-day tournament at 2 p.m. Jan. 8 and will resume action at 9 a.m. Jan. 9.
Team Results
York 206.5, Fillmore Central 177, Bishop Neumann 125.5, East Butler 102, Axtell 89, Palmer 89, Twin River 77, Superior 72, Oakland-Craig 51.5, Weeping Water 47.5, Palmyra 39, Meridian 31, South Central Unified District #5 29, Hastings St. Cecilia 28, Doniphan-Trumbull 27, Louisville 11
Louisville Results
126 – Niklas Sorensen (4th)
Pinned by Josh Urlacher (NEU) 2:57, pinned Manny Consbruck (HSC) 3:42, dec. Jackson Huls (MER) 9-8, pinned by Blaine Orta (EBT) 1:59
132 – Garron Bragg
Pinned by Kaleb Eliker (YRK) 0:38, pinned by Michael Polivka (EBT) 3:55, pinned Chase Groff (DNT) 2:19
145A – Blake Dickey (2nd)
Dec. by Franklin Musungay (YRK) 6-4, pinned Grant Nielson (PLM) 1:44, pinned by Treven Stassines (FIL) 1:41
152 – Aiden Lutz
Pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 1:30, pinned by Jacob Hagemeier (SCN) 4:37, dec. Dawson Lemburg (PLM) 8-6
182 – Jake Wood
Pinned by Kaden Lyons (YRK) 1:06, pinned by Jordan Brown (SPR) 1:25, pinned by Ethan Devlin (SCN) 1:32
220A – Tyson Warner (1st)
Pinned Michael McGowan (SPR) 0:51, pinned Michael McGowan (SPR) 0:48
285 – Tommy Krejci
Pinned by Connor Asche (FIL) 0:25, pinned by Jacob Stromberg (PLM) 0:11, pinned by Evan Bryan-Aldrich (PLY) 0:11
Weeping Water Results
138 – Matt Cover
Pinned by Seth Fairbanks (NEU) 3:12, pinned by Quinn Bertrand (AXT) 4:29, pinned by Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 1:34
145 – Nolan Blevins (2nd)
Pinned Tyler Everhart (SPR) 2:36, tech fall Aiden Hinrichs (FIL) 18-2 (4:54), dec. by Ruger Reimers (PLM) 5-1
152 – Tyler Essary (2nd)
Pinned Dawson Lemburg (PLM) 1:26, dec. Conner Specht (NEU) 12-6, pinned by Dedrick Dowding (PLY) 0:36
170 – Jason Burch (4th)
Dec. Brayton Jarosik (SCN) 7-6, pinned by Kobe Lyons (YRK) 5:21, dec. Jacob Stoner (FIL) 6-4 (OT), dec. by Brayton Jarosik (SCN) 5-0
182A – Brennan DeMike (3rd)
Pinned by Blake Nun (FIL) 4:49, dec. by Thomas Thomas (HSC) 6-5