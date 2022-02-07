Lions, Indians wrestle in conference meet

WEEPING WATER – Boys from Louisville and Weeping Water squared off with league opponents Friday at the East Central Nebraska Conference Invite.

The Lions and Indians took part in a meet that featured both conference and non-conference teams. ECNC schools invited Tri County, East Butler, Tekamah-Herman, Palmer, Yutan, Southern and Friend to join them at the tournament.

Louisville finished eighth in team standings with 57.5 points. Weeping Water collected 12th place with 34 points. Falls City (151 points) edged Malcolm (145) for the team title.

Nik Sorensen led Louisville with a second-place medal at 132 pounds. Sorensen (25-22) reached the title match with one pin and one decision. East Butler’s Brayden Brecka (29-13) edged Sorensen in the championship match.

Garron Bragg captured a third-place medal for Louisville at 120 pounds. Bragg (17-11) collected four pins during his medal-winning day. His pins came in 0:26, 1:30, 0:24 and 3:50.

Reed Toelle pocketed a fourth-place medal for the Lions at 170 pounds. Toelle (18-27) rebounded from a setback in the quarterfinals with three straight victories. He posted a major decision and two pins to earn an award.

Louisville will resume the campaign Feb. 11-12 in the District C-3 Meet at Centennial. Action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and resume at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

Archbishop Bergan, Arlington, Battle Creek, Centennial, Crofton/Bloomfield, Cross County/Osceola, David City, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Christian, Lincoln Lutheran, Louisville, North Bend Central, Ponca, Quad County Northeast and Yutan will participate in the district tournament.

Weeping Water will resume the season Feb. 11-12 in the District D-2 Meet at Pleasanton. Action is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. Feb. 11 and resume at 10 a.m. Feb. 12.

Cedar Bluffs, Dorchester, Franklin, Freeman, Friend, Fullerton, Guardian Angels Central Catholic, High Plains Community, Kenesaw, Meridian, Nebraska Christian, Neligh-Oakdale, Pleasanton, Sandhills/Thedford, Shelby-Rising City, Southern, Summerland, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Twin Loup, Weeping Water and Winside will take part in the district tournament.

Team Results

Falls City 151, Malcolm 145, Tri County 142.5, East Butler 138, Tekamah-Herman 110, Auburn 73, Palmer 71, Louisville 57.5, Yutan 55, Freeman 54, Palmyra 42, Weeping Water 34, Johnson County Central 29.5, Southern 19, Friend 14

Louisville Results

106 – Peyton Welsh

Pinned by Blayne Williams (TEK) 2:38, pinned by Kale Glasshoff (EBT) 1:20

120 – Garron Bragg (3rd)

Pinned Colton Keller (MLC) 0:26, pinned Colton Placek (TRI) 1:30, pinned by Max Egr (YUT) 1:20, pinned Wesley Havelka (FRE) 0:24, pinned Jesse Duba (FRI) 3:50

126 – Nick McCaul

Pinned by Luke Polivka (EBT) 1:16, pinned Lukas Gage (WW) 2:04, pinned by Zane Zoucha (MLC) 3:56

132 – Nik Sorensen (2nd)

Pinned Tegan Alexander (FCY) 0:59, dec. Emmerson Earl (PLM) 11-4, dec. by Brayden Brecka (EBT) 11-4

138 – Cody Lutz

Pinned by Bricen Wilkie (MLC) 4:34, tech fall Dayton Kremer (FRI) 19-2 (4:17), pinned by Gatlin Reimers (PLM) 4:01

145 – Blake Dickey

Pinned by Brady Braniff (TEK) 0:44, pinned Gavin Chloupek (PLY) 0:47, pinned by Mason Semler (FRI) 2:02

160 – Quincy Trent

Pinned by Tyler Essary (WW) 5:13, injury default to Alex Braniff (TEK)

170 – Reed Toelle (4th)

Pinned by Spencer Pagels (TEK) 2:40, maj. dec. Gabe Stock (TEK) 10-1, pinned Kanin Baker (TRI) 2:35, pinned Kellen McAfee (FCY) 1:07, pinned by Spencer Pagels (TEK) 0:49

Weeping Water Results

106 – Caelen Wipf

Pinned by Dakoda Oden (AUB) 1:47, pinned by Trenton Van Veldhuizen (EBT) 2:34

113 – Myles Dowling

Pinned by Reece Kocian (EBT) 0:34, pinned by Christopher Burbach (MLC) 0:45

126 – Lukas Gage

Pinned by Austen Forney (SOU) 1:08, pinned Colton Hauptman (AUB) 0:56, pinned by Nick McCaul (LOU) 2:04

132 – James Dean

Pinned by Emmerson Earl (PLM) 2:47, pinned by Tegan Alexander (FCY) 0:34

145 – Matt Cover

Pinned Brady Worth (AUB) 0:33, pinned by Zaid Martinez (TRI) 3:42, pinned Cayden Witzel (MLC) 0:29, dec. by Reid Glasshoff (EBT) 9-3

152 – Cole Essary

Pinned by Cooper Stokebrand (TRI) 1:04, pinned by Brant Gulizia (AUB) 2:29

160 – Tyler Essary

Pinned Quincy Trent (LOU) 5:13, pinned by Brad Hall (AUB) 1:53, pinned Luke Walters (MLC) 2:31, medical forfeit to Kadyn Strecker (FCY)

170 – Keegan McDonald

Pinned by Gavin Zoucha (MLC) 1:20, pinned Dawson Lemburg (PLM) 2:38, maj. dec. Cael Washburn (TRI) 11-3, pinned by Spencer Pagels (TEK) 3:18

182 – Brayden Harms

Pinned Cameron Lowther (JCC) 1:50, pinned by Trevor Parde (FRE) 4:42, dec. by Cole Booth (TEK) 13-6

195 – Brennan DeMike

Pinned Joshua Christian (EBT) 1:09, pinned by Josh Fisher (YUT) 3:01, dec. by Riley Donahoo (MLC) 8-3

285 – Jaden Nutter

Pinned by Kale Nordmeyer (MLC) 0:17, pinned by Jacob Stromberg (PLM) 0:16

