Lions, Indians wrestle in Fairbury tournament

FAIRBURY – Louisville and Weeping Water athletes gained momentum on the wrestling mat Thursday with successful outcomes at the Fairbury Invite.

Girls from both Cass County schools collected medals in the 14-team tournament. Weeping Water earned third place with 73 points and Louisville captured fourth place with 70 points.

Raelyn Wilson and Libby Sutton guided Weeping Water with championship efforts at 107 and 138 pounds.

Wilson dominated her competition throughout the tournament. She posted pins in all five of her matches. She pinned her first four opponents in 1:05, 0:25, 0:42 and 0:26. She secured her title by pinning Johnson County Central’s Jocelyn Prado in 3:43.

Sutton registered two pins and one major decision in her first-place performance. She pinned Columbus Lakeview’s Morgan Finecy in 3:15 in her title bout.

Sammi Burch also collected multiple victories for the Indians. She finished second at 145 pounds with a performance that included two pins.

Catalina Jones earned a championship for Louisville at 145 pounds. She generated four pins during the afternoon and evening. Three of her pins came in the first period of her matches.

Daysha Jones (152) and Alyssa Thieman (165) added silver medals for the Lions. Both wrestlers posted a pair of pins at the tournament.

Team Results

Columbus Lakeview 96, Nebraska City 82, Weeping Water 73, Louisville 70, Johnson County Central 68, Beatrice 39, Centura 33, Red Cloud 33, Fairbury 31, Prairie Hills 24, Omaha South 16, Palmyra 15, Superior 13, Harvard 0

Louisville Results

100 – Payton Thiele (2nd)

Pinned Vanessa Jimenez (JCC) 3:30, pinned by Azaria Ruby (NCY) 2:49, pinned Autumn Bartlett (BEA) 4:25

138 – Bella Kolvek

Dec. Alea Broschkowski (FRB) 5-4 (OT), maj. dec. by Libby Sutton (WW) 12-2, dec. by Olivia Hatzenbuehler (BEA) 9-2

145 – Catalina Jones (1st)

Pinned Veronica Perez Jacinto (OMS) 0:16, pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 3:47, pinned Paola Vivar (CLV) 0:57, pinned Sammi Burch (WW) 1:14

152 – Daysha Jones (2nd)

Pinned Priyanka Malhotra (PLY) 0:56, pinned Heidi Ramos (FRB) 3:27, pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 2:00

152 – Bre Smart

Pinned by Rita Ceballos (JCC) 1:28, dec. by Isabella Ausk (FRB) 12-10 (OT)

165 – Alyssa Thieman (2nd)

Pinned Kristyanna Dibbles (BEA) 1:05, pinned Arielle Perez (FRB) 0:47, pinned by Makiaya DeLaCruz (CLV) 0:40

Weeping Water Results

107 – Raelyn Wilson (1st)

Pinned Cheyenne Stacy (SUP) 1:05, pinned Claudia Grimm (PRH) 0:25, pinned Jordyn Kleveland (BEA) 0:42, pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC) 0:26, pinned Jocelyn Prado (JCC) 3:43

120 – Dakota Reiman (6th)

Pinned by Ashton Hofeling (BEA) 3:43, pinned by Rylee Packett (NCY) 0:28, pinned by Stephanie Cruz (JCC) 1:13, pinned by Eloise Gay (NCY) 3:34, forfeit to Raquel Moore (BEA)

138 – Libby Sutton (1st)

Pinned Abbey Gugelman (PRH) 2:25, maj. dec. Bella Kolvek (LOU) 12-2, pinned Morgan Finecy (CLV) 3:15

145 – Taylor Miller (5th)

Pinned by Veronica Perez Jacinto (OMS) 0:36, pinned by Sammi Burch (WW) 2:41, pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 3:47, pinned by Paola Vivar (CLV) 1:15

145 – Sammi Burch (2nd)

Pinned Paola Vivar (CLV) 3:44, pinned Taylor Miller (WW) 2:41, won by forfeit over Veronica Perez Jacinto (OMS), pinned by Catalina Jones (LOU) 1:14

185 – Bridget Murdoch (2nd)

Pinned by Makena Schramm (FRB) 0:16, pinned by Makena Schramm (FRB) 0:42

