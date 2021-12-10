Lions, Indians wrestle in triangular

WEEPING WATER – A pair of Cass County wrestling teams took part in a triangular Thursday night at Weeping Water Activities Center.

Girls from Louisville, Weeping Water and Johnson County Central competed in three duals during the evening. Weeping Water went 2-0, Louisville finished 1-1 and JCC went 0-2 on the mat.

Johnson County Central had five wrestlers on the roster and Louisville and Weeping Water each had seven athletes. They gained experience for upcoming duals and tournaments this winter.

Weeping Water 30, Johnson County Central 12

The Indians used their roster depth to their advantage against JCC. Weeping Water picked up 24 points from victories by forfeit. Raelyn Wilson added a pin in the second period of her 107-pound match. Riley Hohn also produced a pin in an exhibition match at the end of the dual.

152 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 1:23

165 – Sammi Burch (WW) won by forfeit

185 – Both open

235 – Both open

100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit

107 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Jocelyn Prado (JCC), 2:30

114 – Lucie Rougean (JCC) won by forfeit

120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Both open

132 – Both open

138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

152 – Exhibition: Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Sammi Burch (WW), 1:37

107 – Exhibition: Riley Hohn (WW) pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC), 1:19

Louisville 13, Johnson County Central 12

Louisville won the evening’s second dual on tiebreaker criteria. The teams were tied at 12-12 at the end of all 12 weight classes. Alyssa Thieman and Payton Thiele each scored points for the Lions.

165 – Alyssa Thieman (LOU) won by forfeit

185 – Both open

235 – Both open

100 – Both open

107 – Payton Thiele (LOU) pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC), 3:23

114 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit

120 – Both open

126 – Both open

132 – Both open

138 – Both open

145 – Both open

152 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Daysha Jones (LOU), 5:39

Weeping Water 24, Louisville 9

Weeping Water stopped the Lions in the evening’s final matchup. Wilson, Sammi Burch, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton posted points for the Indians, and Thiele and Daysha Jones each scored points for the Lions. Louisville’s Bre Smart added an overtime victory in an exhibition match.

185 – Both open

235 – Both open

100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 4-1

107 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit

114 – Both open

120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit

126 – Both open

132 – Both open

138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit

145 – Both open

152 – Daysha Jones (LOU) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 0:27

165 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Alyssa Thieman (LOU), 0:33

152 – Exhibition: Bre Smart (LOU) dec. Taylor Miller (WW), 7-5 (OT)

