Lions, Indians wrestle in triangular

WEEPING WATER – A pair of Cass County wrestling teams took part in a triangular Thursday night at Weeping Water Activities Center.
Girls from Louisville, Weeping Water and Johnson County Central competed in three duals during the evening. Weeping Water went 2-0, Louisville finished 1-1 and JCC went 0-2 on the mat.
Johnson County Central had five wrestlers on the roster and Louisville and Weeping Water each had seven athletes. They gained experience for upcoming duals and tournaments this winter.
Weeping Water 30, Johnson County Central 12
The Indians used their roster depth to their advantage against JCC. Weeping Water picked up 24 points from victories by forfeit. Raelyn Wilson added a pin in the second period of her 107-pound match. Riley Hohn also produced a pin in an exhibition match at the end of the dual.
152 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 1:23
165 – Sammi Burch (WW) won by forfeit
185 – Both open
235 – Both open
100 – Riley Hohn (WW) won by forfeit
107 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) pinned Jocelyn Prado (JCC), 2:30
114 – Lucie Rougean (JCC) won by forfeit
120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Both open
132 – Both open
138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Both open
152 – Exhibition: Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Sammi Burch (WW), 1:37
107 – Exhibition: Riley Hohn (WW) pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC), 1:19
Louisville 13, Johnson County Central 12
Louisville won the evening’s second dual on tiebreaker criteria. The teams were tied at 12-12 at the end of all 12 weight classes. Alyssa Thieman and Payton Thiele each scored points for the Lions.
165 – Alyssa Thieman (LOU) won by forfeit
185 – Both open
235 – Both open
100 – Both open
107 – Payton Thiele (LOU) pinned Lucie Rougean (JCC), 3:23
114 – Jocelyn Prado (JCC) won by forfeit
120 – Both open
126 – Both open
132 – Both open
138 – Both open
145 – Both open
152 – Rita Ceballos (JCC) pinned Daysha Jones (LOU), 5:39
Weeping Water 24, Louisville 9
Weeping Water stopped the Lions in the evening’s final matchup. Wilson, Sammi Burch, Dakota Reiman and Libby Sutton posted points for the Indians, and Thiele and Daysha Jones each scored points for the Lions. Louisville’s Bre Smart added an overtime victory in an exhibition match.
185 – Both open
235 – Both open
100 – Payton Thiele (LOU) dec. Riley Hohn (WW), 4-1
107 – Raelyn Wilson (WW) won by forfeit
114 – Both open
120 – Dakota Reiman (WW) won by forfeit
126 – Both open
132 – Both open
138 – Libby Sutton (WW) won by forfeit
145 – Both open
152 – Daysha Jones (LOU) pinned Taylor Miller (WW), 0:27
165 – Sammi Burch (WW) pinned Alyssa Thieman (LOU), 0:33
152 – Exhibition: Bre Smart (LOU) dec. Taylor Miller (WW), 7-5 (OT)