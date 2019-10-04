LINCOLN – Athletes from two Cass County schools collected times Thursday afternoon in races at the Lincoln Lutheran Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville cross country runners journeyed to Pioneers Park for the meet. The Louisville girls earned third place in team standings and the LHS boys placed eighth. Elmwood-Murdock did not have a team score in either varsity race. The Knights had two girls who completed the five-kilometer course.
Louisville ended the day with four medalists. Sophie Korytowski earned a fourth-place medal in 22:27.66, and Hailey Teller and Mira Fosmer joined their teammate in the top ten. Teller placed seventh in 23:15.98 and Fosmer was tenth in 23:23.54.
Jaxson Barnes guided the Louisville boys with a medal-winning mark of 18:43.77. Barnes captured fifth place with the result.
Girls Team Results
Lincoln Christian 27, Wahoo 37, Louisville 38, Cornerstone Christian 65, Lincoln Lutheran 70, East Butler 83, Archbishop Bergan, College View Academy, Elmwood-Murdock, Omaha Concordia no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Zoe Christiansen (WAH) 21:12.23, 2) Amanda Meers (LCHS) 22:14.84, 3) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 22:18.88, 4) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 22:27.66, 5) Alayna Bergt (LLHS) 23:10.66, 6) Brekyn Kok (CCA) 23:14.42, 7) Hailey Teller (LOU) 23:15.98, 8) Kari Mathsen (OCN) 23:16.27, 9) Ava Schneider (LCHS) 23:18.17, 10) Mira Fosmer (LOU) 23:23.54, 11) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 23:24.09, 12) Jadin Ostrand (CVA) 23:24.09, 13) Olivia Bohac (EBT) 23:26.21, 14) Hannah Jorgenson (WAH) 23:37.78, 15) Marke Zeleny (WAH) 23:40.87
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Sara Kicak 24:43.04 (20th), Constence Baker 32:55.52 (43rd)
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 22:27.66 (4th), Hailey Teller 23:15.98 (7th), Mira Fosmer 23:23.54 (10th), Amyra Moxey 25:07.40 (24th)
Boys Team Results
Wahoo 26, Lincoln Christian 53, Cornerstone Christian 60, Lincoln Lutheran 73, Omaha Concordia 82, Archbishop Bergan 105, Yutan 112, Louisville 131, East Butler 132
Top 15 Results
1) Grant Crockett (WAH) 17:58.03, 2) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:18.72, 3) Josh Graber (WAH) 18:36.41, 4) Ethan Haeder (CCA) 18:40.55, 5) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:43.77, 6) Tanner Lebo (LLHS) 18:44.60, 7) Jonathan Xing (LCHS) 18:51.60, 8) Zach Han (OCN) 18:59.43, 9) Max Nosal (ABR) 19:10.54, 10) Michael Robinson (WAH) 19:13.65, 11) Ty Wheeler (LCHS) 19:15.81, 12) Carson Reynolds (WAH) 19:17.94, 13) Landon Tarr (CCA) 19:23.45, 14) Ben Blankenbiller (LLHS) 19:28.49, 15) Garrett Grandgenett (WAH) 19:32.14
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:43.77 (5th), Chase Savage 21:35.33 (50th), Nathan Carr 21:36.50 (51st), Jacob Peacock 23:16.39 (74th), Dametre Moxey 26:43.39 (84th)