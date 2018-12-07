MURDOCK – The Louisville girls kept their scoring production ticking at a consistent beat Dec. 4 in a victory over Elmwood-Murdock.
The Lions generated double digits in all four quarters during their 52-34 triumph. Louisville burst out to a 12-0 lead and built the gap to 42-22 by the end of the third quarter. The team sank 18 field goals in the game and finished 13-of-15 at the free-throw line.
Louisville took advantage of its height to win the rebounding battle against the Knights. The Lions enjoyed a 36-23 disparity in the department and hauled in 12 boards on the offensive glass.
Lauryn Kalkowski helped Louisville with 14 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal. Avery Heard generated seven points, eight boards, three assists and one steal, and Faye Jacobsen poured in 12 points, nine rebounds and one assist.
Jordan Winkler gave the Lions four points, seven rebounds, five assists and three pass deflections. Meagan Mackling tallied nine points, five rebounds, three steals and one assist, and Juliette Andrews produced four points, three rebounds and two steals.
Maia Johnson grabbed three rebounds and Olivia Zahn had two rebounds, one assist and one steal. Skyler Pollock made two assists and McKenzie Norris and Jennifer Katz each collected one steal.
Lauren Justesen guided Elmwood-Murdock with ten points, six rebounds and two assists. Jayden Halferty posted eight points and one rebound and Sydney Anderson had seven points, five rebounds and two assists.
Brenna Schmidt tallied six points, five rebounds and one assist. Bailey Frahm scored three points and grabbed one rebound, and Kylee Synovec brought down three rebounds for E-M. Paetyn Florell and Nicole Wenzel each gave the Knights one rebound.
Louisville 12 12 18 10 – 52
Elmwood-Murdock 0 11 11 12 – 34
Louisville (52)
Winkler 1-7 2-2 4, Mackling 3-10 2-2 9, Kalkowski 4-10 4-4 14, Heard 2-8 3-4 7, Jacobsen 5-6 2-3 12, Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Norris 1-4 0-0 2, Zahn 0-1 0-0 0, Andrews 2-3 0-0 4, Pollock 0-1 0-0 0, Katz 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 18-51 13-15 52.
Elmwood-Murdock (34)
Anderson 2-12 2-5 7, Kunz 0-4 0-0 0, Justesen 4-10 0-2 10, Halferty 3-8 0-0 8, Synovec 0-0 0-0 0, Schmidt 3-5 0-0 6, Frahm 1-2 1-2 3, Florell 0-4 0-2 0, Wenzel 0-0 0-0 0, Vogler 0-1 0-0 0, Mills 0-0 0-0 0, Higuchi 0-0 0-0 0, Bacon 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 13-46 3-11 34.