TECUMSEH – Track and field teams from three Cass County schools traveled to Tecumseh on Friday for the final meet of the regular season.
Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville and Weeping Water athletes competed in the Johnson County Central Invite during the morning and afternoon. The meet featured nearly a dozen schools and provided a final tune-up for students for the postseason. District meets will take place May 9 across the state.
The Louisville girls placed third in team standings with 86 points. Avery Heard, Isandra Hagge, Faye Jacobsen, Maia Johnson, Sophie Korytowski, Amyra Moxey, Meagan Mackling and Bailey Houchin all won individual medals. Heard (800 meters) and Mackling (100-meter hurdles) both earned championships for LHS. Louisville also claimed medals in the 400 and 1,600 relays.
The Elmwood-Murdock girls finished seventh with 33 points. Lauren Justesen, Kylee Synovec, Sela Rikli and Abby Petersen all claimed individual medals, and the school’s 400 and 3,200 relay teams both finished in the top six. Justesen led the Knights with a title in the 400 meters.
The Weeping Water girls placed 11th with three points. Lauren Wehrbein medaled in the 200 and the school’s 3,200 relay team captured an award.
The Elmwood-Murdock boys generated a fourth-place score of 58 points. Carter Bornemeier, Andy Meyer and Massimo Lojing all pocketed individual medals, and the Knights secured points in both the 400 and 3,200 relays. Bornemeier won titles in both the 100 and 200 and Lojing earned a first-place medal in the triple jump.
The Louisville boys claimed fifth place with 54 points. Doug Euans, Brady Geise, Talon Ball, Brady Knott and Stealth Reeves all scored in individual events, and Louisville’s 1,600 and 3,200 relay teams both captured medals. Euans (800) and Ball (3,200) both won championships for LHS.
The Weeping Water boys tied for tenth place with zero points. The Indians had several athletes nearly claim medals with seventh-place finishes during the day.
Elmwood-Murdock and Weeping Water teams will compete in the District C-1 Meet at Tri County. Field events are scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. Freeman, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Palmyra, Southern, Tri County and Wilber-Clatonia will compete with the Knights and Indians.
Louisville will travel to Centennial for action in the District C-2 Meet. Field events are scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Centennial, Cross County, David City, David City Aquinas, Malcolm, Omaha Brownell-Talbot, Shelby-Rising City, Twin River and Yutan will join the Lions at the meet.
Girls Team Results
Syracuse 114, Lincoln Southwest JV 92, Louisville 86, Diller-Odell 76, Johnson County Central 51, Wilber-Clatonia 43, Elmwood-Murdock 33, Falls City Sacred Heart 21, Southern 4, Palmyra 4, Weeping Water 3
Elmwood-Murdock Results
400 – Lauren Justesen 1:04.10 (1st)
1,600 – Lauren Justesen 6:00.27 (3rd)
300-meter hurdles – Kylee Synovec 50.60 (3rd), Sela Rikli 51.85 (6th)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 54.80 (6th)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 11:21.86 (2nd)
Discus – Abby Petersen 95-6 (6th)
Louisville Results
100 – Isandra Hagge 14.05 (4th)
200 – Faye Jacobsen 28.28 (3rd)
800 – Avery Heard 2:32.97 (1st), Sophie Korytowski 2:41.21 (3rd)
3,200 – Amyra Moxey 13:31.64 (5th)
100-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 16.88 (1st), Bailey Houchin 17.80 (5th)
300-meter hurdles – Bailey Houchin 50.77 (4th)
400-meter relay – Louisville 52.80 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 4:24.30 (2nd)
Long Jump – Isandra Hagge 15-1 (4th)
Triple Jump – Avery Heard 32-5 (3rd)
Shot Put – Maia Johnson 35-0 (3rd)
Discus – Maia Johnson 102-4 (2nd)
Weeping Water Results
200 – Lauren Wehrbein 28.67 (5th)
3,200-meter relay – Weeping Water 12:28.75 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Wilber-Clatonia 143, Falls City Sacred Heart 74, Syracuse 62, Elmwood-Murdock 58, Louisville 54, Lincoln Southwest JV 48, Johnson County Central 39, Diller-Odell 29, Southern 20, Weeping Water 0, Palmyra 0
Elmwood-Murdock Results
100 – Carter Bornemeier 11.41 (1st)
200 – Carter Bornemeier 22.67 (1st)
110-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 16.74 (4th)
300-meter hurdles – Andy Meyer 42.25 (2nd)
400-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 46.13 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Elmwood-Murdock 9:57.22 (6th)
Long Jump – Carter Bornemeier 19-7 1/2 (2nd), Andy Meyer 18-9 3/4 (6th)
Triple Jump – Massimo Lojing 41-5 3/4 (1st)
Louisville Results
800 – Doug Euans 2:05.55 (1st), Brady Geise 2:08.44 (3rd)
1,600 – Talon Ball 4:55.22 (3rd)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:24.32 (1st)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville 3:40.72 (3rd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville 8:32.97 (2nd)
Shot Put – Brady Knott 44-9 1/2 (3rd)
Discus – Stealth Reeves 122-11 (5th)