CRETE – Runners from two Cass County schools traveled to Doane University on Thursday for races in the Milford Invite.
Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville students competed against teams from several different classifications at the cross country meet. The event featured squads ranging from Class A (Bellevue West) to Class D (Harvard).
Two Louisville athletes returned home with medals. Hailey Teller captured a ninth-place award in her race in 23:32.59. Jaxson Barnes collected a 13th-place honor in his race in 18:54.26.
Elmwood-Murdock and Louisville did not post scores in the girls team race. The Louisville boys placed sixth in team standings and the E-M boys had no team score.
The Milford girls held off a challenge from Malcolm to win the team title. Milford, ranked eighth in Class C, finished five points ahead of the Clippers. Malcolm is currently tied for 11th place in the Class C ratings.
The Malcolm boys dominated Milford in a matchup of top-five programs. The Clippers, ranked fourth in Class C, ran away from fifth-ranked Milford with 13 points. Milford claimed second place with 42 points.
Girls Team Results
Milford 22, Malcolm 27, Bellevue West 31, Wilber-Clatonia 91, Harvard 96, Palmyra 97, Centennial, Elmwood-Murdock, Louisville no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Logan Thomas (MLC) 21:27.47, 2) Alyssa Fjelstad (BLW) 21:49.77, 3) Tandee Masco (MIL) 21:55.21, 4) Abbie McGuire (MIL) 22:06.08, 5) Lillie Beach (MLC) 22:43.55, 6) Natalie McNamara (BLW) 22:56.17, 7) Madelyn Mullet (MIL) 23:20.45, 8) Rachel Shively (MIL) 23:27.46, 9) Hailey Teller (LOU) 23:32.59, 10) Grace Schaefer (BLW) 23:49.83, 11) Addie Hejl (MLC) 23:52.27, 12) Jasmine Small (MLC) 23:54.05, 13) Allison Sheaffer (CEN) 23:56.25, 14) Emma Stutzman (MIL) 23:57.47, 15) Madison Brandenburgh (CEN) 24:09.17
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Constence Baker 33:55.97 (44th)
Louisville Results
Hailey Teller 23:32.59 (9th), Mira Fosmer 24:39.55 (17th), Amyra Moxey 24:40.19 (18th)
Boys Team Results
Malcolm 13, Milford 42, Bellevue West 48, Wilber-Clatonia 71, Centennial 88, Louisville 103, Elmwood-Murdock, Palmyra no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) John Swotek (MLC) 17:18.76, 2) Garrett Parker (BLW) 17:21.20, 3) Dillon Beach (MLC) 17:49.55, 4) Ty Brockhaus (MLC) 18:01.07, 5) Jacob Schweitzer (MLC) 18:09.04, 6) John Boesen (MLC) 18:19.91, 7) Charlie Sims (BLW) 18:25.20, 8) Devon Reitz (MIL) 18:29.75, 9) Elliott Reitz (MIL) 18:31.44, 10) Dawson Hoover (WLC) 18:38.80, 11) Chandler Berry (PLY) 18:44.15, 12) Maddox Baack (MIL) 18:49.58, 13) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:54.26, 14) Gaven Schernikau (CEN) 18:56.50, 15) Carter Roth (MIL) 19:07.56
Elmwood-Murdock Results
Tucker Oehlerking 23:43.46 (53rd)
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:54.26 (13th), Nathan Carr 21:48.42 (42nd), Chase Savage 22:19.71 (47th), Tyler Euans 22:36.71 (49th), Jacob Peacock 23:51.29 (54th), Dametre Moxey 29:26.04 (65th)