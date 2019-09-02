LOUISVILLE – Louisville leaped past Auburn on the volleyball court Thursday night with successful results in many statistical categories.
The Lions defended their home court 25-22, 25-23, 15-25, 25-21 in the season opener. Louisville finished the evening with 44 kills, 13 aces, 55 digs and 40 assists against the Bulldogs. The team used those numbers to finish ahead of Auburn in several close games.
Cassidy Niemoth helped the Lions with 14 kills, 13 digs and three aces. She finished 18-of-19 serving and registered a .250 hitting percentage.
McKenzie Norris gave the Lions a boost with a 20-of-21 serving performance with four aces. She chipped in ten digs, two kills and two assists. Jade Biesterfeld collected 11 kills, nine digs and two aces, and Faye Jacobsen produced 11 kills, 12 digs, two aces and one block.
Lea Kalkowski posted 38 assists, six digs and one ace in her first career start as varsity setter. Maddy Nolte slammed home six kills and Skyler Pollock chipped in five digs and one ace.
Louisville gained a confidence-boosting victory against one of the best teams in the East Central Nebraska Conference last year. Auburn entered this fall fresh off a 21-10 season. The Bulldogs had defeated Louisville three times in the 2018 campaign.
The Lions will play on the road for the next two weeks. Louisville will travel to Palmyra on Tuesday and will compete in matches at both Malcolm and Raymond Central before the Malcolm Invite Sept. 12 and 14. LHS will return home Sept. 17 for a 5 p.m. triangular with Conestoga and Elmwood-Murdock.