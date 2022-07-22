 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lions leap into second round of district tournament

  • Updated
  • 0

YUTAN – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes remained talkative throughout Friday afternoon’s district baseball game against Hooper/Scribner.

The Lions were able to enjoy a large number of smiling conversations with their work on the diamond.

Louisville/Weeping Water pounded Hooper/Scribner 13-0 in the first round of the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament. L/WW finished the game with eight hits and used several walks and hit-by-pitches to fuel the offense.

The fifth-seeded Lions began the game with three runs in the top of the first inning. Louisville/Weeping Water sent eight batters to the plate and stretched Hooper/Scribner’s pitch count during the frame. Ryder Manske highlighted the scoring outburst with a two-run single.

L/WW began to sprint away from fourth-seeded Hooper/Scribner in the third inning. Chase Savage drilled a leadoff double and scored on consecutive wild pitches, and Gage Scholting and Dayton Carlson reached base on a hit-by-pitch and walk.

People are also reading…

Manske made it 5-0 on a RBI groundout to first base, and Lucas Kozeny blasted a two-run single that he stretched into a double after an error. Courtesy runner Cole Essary then scored for the Lions after a wild pitch and passed ball.

The Lions piled on six runs in the fourth inning to create a 13-0 margin. Alex Sorensen and Cody Hrdy led off the inning with consecutive singles, and Sorensen scored after Hooper/Scribner made a throwing error on his steal attempt. Scholting and Carlson were both struck by pitches to load the bases, and Sayler Rhodes drove in two teammates with a single down the right-field line.

The inning continued after Carlson scored on an infield error. Brayden Harms then launched a two-run single to center field with two outs.

Louisville/Weeping Water’s pitching staff preserved the shutout during the five-inning game. Scholting worked the first 2 1/3 innings and Savage tossed the next 1 2/3 innings. Brennan DeMike closed out the day with a one-two-three frame.

All nine members of L/WW’s starting lineup reached base at least once in the contest. The team was able to have several pinch-hitters take swings during the fourth and fifth innings.

Louisville/Weeping Water will play top-seeded Malcolm in the second round on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers and Lions will square off at 4 p.m. at Itan Park in Yutan.

Louisville/Weeping Water    304 60 – 13 8 1

Hooper/Scribner                    000 00 –  0 3 3

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News