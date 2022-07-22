Lions leap into second round of district tournament

YUTAN – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes remained talkative throughout Friday afternoon’s district baseball game against Hooper/Scribner.

The Lions were able to enjoy a large number of smiling conversations with their work on the diamond.

Louisville/Weeping Water pounded Hooper/Scribner 13-0 in the first round of the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament. L/WW finished the game with eight hits and used several walks and hit-by-pitches to fuel the offense.

The fifth-seeded Lions began the game with three runs in the top of the first inning. Louisville/Weeping Water sent eight batters to the plate and stretched Hooper/Scribner’s pitch count during the frame. Ryder Manske highlighted the scoring outburst with a two-run single.

L/WW began to sprint away from fourth-seeded Hooper/Scribner in the third inning. Chase Savage drilled a leadoff double and scored on consecutive wild pitches, and Gage Scholting and Dayton Carlson reached base on a hit-by-pitch and walk.

Manske made it 5-0 on a RBI groundout to first base, and Lucas Kozeny blasted a two-run single that he stretched into a double after an error. Courtesy runner Cole Essary then scored for the Lions after a wild pitch and passed ball.

The Lions piled on six runs in the fourth inning to create a 13-0 margin. Alex Sorensen and Cody Hrdy led off the inning with consecutive singles, and Sorensen scored after Hooper/Scribner made a throwing error on his steal attempt. Scholting and Carlson were both struck by pitches to load the bases, and Sayler Rhodes drove in two teammates with a single down the right-field line.

The inning continued after Carlson scored on an infield error. Brayden Harms then launched a two-run single to center field with two outs.

Louisville/Weeping Water’s pitching staff preserved the shutout during the five-inning game. Scholting worked the first 2 1/3 innings and Savage tossed the next 1 2/3 innings. Brennan DeMike closed out the day with a one-two-three frame.

All nine members of L/WW’s starting lineup reached base at least once in the contest. The team was able to have several pinch-hitters take swings during the fourth and fifth innings.

Louisville/Weeping Water will play top-seeded Malcolm in the second round on Saturday afternoon. The Clippers and Lions will square off at 4 p.m. at Itan Park in Yutan.

Louisville/Weeping Water 304 60 – 13 8 1

Hooper/Scribner 000 00 – 0 3 3