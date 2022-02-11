Lions leap past Eagles at home

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls turned their passing skills into point-producing moments Friday night in a home victory over Arlington.

The Lions generated a steady amount of offense in their 41-32 triumph on Parents Night. The team found open looks against Arlington with an inside-outside strategy that led to baskets all across the court.

Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said the Lions (10-13) believed they could find ways to score whether Arlington (6-16) employed man-to-man or zone schemes on defense. Post players Jaylin Gaston, Ella Johnson and Abby Bruce combined for 22 points and 14 rebounds, and perimeter players Ella Aaberg, Brooke Smith, Lea Kalkowski and Sagan Leach produced 19 points and nine assists.

“We thought against Arlington we could get some good action both inside and outside,” Johnson said. “Our post players have really stepped up and done a good job this season, and we’re pretty effective down there, but we felt if Arlington tried to take away that, then our perimeter players would be able to get some quality shots against their guards.

“That’s how it turned out, especially with our guards. Ella Aaberg and Brooke and Lea all made 3-pointers for us, and Sagan did a fantastic job of running the floor and directing traffic out there. We’ve had a lot of kids step up for us this year.”

Louisville athletes turned their movement on inbounds plays into several energy-grabbing highlights. Kalkowski found both Johnson and Aaberg for baskets in the first six minutes, and she repeated the feat when Arlington was trying to make a comeback in the fourth quarter. She connected with Gaston for a layup and Johnson on a play that led to free throws.

“We executed our inbounds plays really well tonight, and that led to points at several key spots in the game,” Johnson said. “There were a couple of times when Arlington was making a run, and then we ran a good inbounds play and scored off of that. Those were big momentum swings.”

Smith gave the Lions adrenaline in the second quarter with her long-distance shooting. She drained a trio of 3-pointers in the period to give LHS a 24-11 halftime lead. Her final trey swished through the net just before the buzzer sounded.

The Lions scored on their first four trips of the third quarter to maintain a 31-19 lead. The team’s cushion swelled to 36-21 before the Eagles rallied within 36-26 with six minutes to play. A 3-pointer from Keelianne Green with 1:17 to go sliced the deficit to 40-30, but Louisville limited Arlington to one basket the rest of the way.

Kalkowski helped the Lions with four points, six assists, two steals and one rebound. Johnson poured in 13 points, four rebounds and two blocks, and Smith ended her night with 11 points, one rebound and one block.

Gaston was a force in the paint with eight points, ten rebounds and one steal. Leach collected one point, six rebounds, two assists and one steal, Aaberg tallied three points and one rebound and Bruce scored one point. Ella Culver chipped in one rebound for Louisville during the game.

Green guided Arlington’s offense with 13 points. Eight teammates entered their names in the scoring column for AHS.

Louisville will resume the season Tuesday in the Subdistrict C1-2 Tournament at Syracuse. Third-seeded Louisville will take on second-seeded Ashland-Greenwood at 7:30 p.m. The winner will face either top-seeded Syracuse or fourth-seeded Conestoga at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 17.

Arlington 9 2 13 8 – 32

Louisville 11 13 12 5 – 41

Arlington (32)

Green 13, Miller 2, Hegemann 3, T. Arp 0, Brenn 4, Lewis 2, C. Arp 2, Nielsen 2, Miller 0, O’Daniel 2, Shearer 2.

Louisville (41)

Leach 0-4 1-4 1, Smith 4-7 0-0 11, Kalkowski 1-2 1-2 4, Gaston 3-9 2-4 8, Johnson 6-8 1-4 13, Bruce 0-3 1-3 1, Aaberg 1-3 0-0 3, Culver 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-36 6-17 41.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.