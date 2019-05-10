UTICA – Louisville athletes roared into medal-winning territory Thursday with their efforts at the District C-2 Meet.
The Lions enjoyed a series of successful track and field moments at the district contest. The Louisville girls placed third with 70 points and the LHS boys tied for fifth place with 34 points. Ten teams traveled to Centennial High School in Utica for events in the afternoon and evening.
Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling, Bailey Houchin, Faye Jacobsen and Cadance Stenger all qualified for state for the LHS girls. The Lions claimed state berths in a pair of relays. Stenger, Jacobsen, Heard and Mackling finished third in the 400-meter relay in 51.84. The same four runners captured second place in the 1,600 relay in 4:19.43.
Mackling pocketed a pair of individual titles with her times in the 100-meter hurdles (16.30) and 300-meter hurdles (48.06). Houchin delivered a second-place performance in the 300 hurdles (49.82) and Heard netted second place in the 800 meters in 2:25.81.
Mackling, Houchin and Heard all secured automatic berths by finishing either first or second in their individual events. Both relay teams earned state wild-card tickets by posting faster times than silver or bronze medalists at other district meets.
Doug Euans, Talon Ball, Brady Geise, Coby Buettner and Eric Heard all qualified for state for the LHS boys. Ball, Heard, Euans and Geise set one of the day’s highlights with a first-place result in the 3,200 relay. The Lions crossed the tape in a school-best time of 8:19.68.
Louisville smashed a former school-best standard that had stood for 32 years. Marshall Norton, Chris Briggs, Scott Rice and Dan Tlustos had held the former mark of 8:21.90 since 1987.
Geise, Euans, Buettner and Ball captured second place in the 1,600 relay in 3:34.47. They earned a state wild-card berth with their time.
Ball automatically qualified in the 3,200 with a second-place time of 10:17.25. Euans placed fourth in the 800 in 2:06.29. He earned a state wild-card ticket by running faster than the majority of athletes from across the state.
Avery Heard, Mackling, Houchin, Jacobsen, Stenger, Ball, Eric Heard, Euans, Geise and Buettner will travel to Omaha Burke Stadium for state action May 17-18. Class C events will begin at 9 a.m. May 17 and 8:30 a.m. May 18.
Girls Team Results
David City Aquinas 125, Malcolm 118, Louisville 70, Centennial 68, Shelby-Rising City 35, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 32, Cross County 28, David City 26, Yutan 20, Twin River 5
Louisville Results
100 – Isandra Hagge 13.44 (4th)
800 – Avery Heard 2:25.81 (2nd)
1,600 – Sophie Korytowski 6:10.75 (5th), Hailey Teller 6:22.93 (6th)
3,200 – Amyra Moxey 13:43.72 (5th)
100-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 16.30 (1st), Bailey Houchin 17.90 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Meagan Mackling 48.06 (1st), Bailey Houchin 49.82 (2nd), Cadance Stenger 51.42 (5th)
400-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Faye Jacobsen, Avery Heard, Meagan Mackling) 51.84 (3rd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Meagan Mackling, Faye Jacobsen, Cadance Stenger, Avery Heard) 4:19.43 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Sophie Korytowski, Amyra Moxey, Laura Swanson, Hailey Teller) 11:24.58 (5th)
Boys Team Results
David City Aquinas 105, Malcolm 100, Centennial 95, Shelby-Rising City 91, Louisville 34, David City 34, Twin River 25, Yutan 21, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 14, Cross County 8
Louisville Results
800 – Doug Euans 2:06.29 (4th), Eric Heard 2:10.98 (6th)
3,200 – Talon Ball 10:17.25 (2nd)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Brady Geise, Doug Euans, Coby Buettner, Talon Ball) 3:34.47 (2nd)
3,200-meter relay – Louisville (Talon Ball, Eric Heard, Doug Euans, Brady Geise) 8:19.68 (1st, school record)