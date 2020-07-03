Lions leap past Yutan

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water got an early start to the Fourth of July weekend on Thursday night with a late explosion of runs.

The L/WW Juniors scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Yutan 8-4. Louisville/Weeping Water (3-2) won in front of home fans at Ash Grove Ball Complex.

The teams traded runs throughout the first portion of the game and were tied at 4-4 in the fourth inning. Louisville/Weeping Water loaded the bases on three straight walks to Chase Savage, Tyler Ingman and Gage Scholting, but Yutan was able to escape the jam with a strikeout.

The Lions took full advantage of their scoring opportunities in the fifth. Ryder Manske and Lucas Kozeny led off the inning with consecutive walks and Manske moved to third base on a balk. He raced home on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.

Kole Albert was struck by a pitch and Nathan Carr drove in Kozeny with a RBI groundout to create a 6-4 margin. Brock Hudson then blasted a RBI triple to deep right field. He later created an 8-4 advantage when he came home on a RBI groundout from Savage.