Lions leap past Yutan

LOUISVILLE – Louisville/Weeping Water got an early start to the Fourth of July weekend on Thursday night with a late explosion of runs.
The L/WW Juniors scored four times in the bottom of the fifth inning to defeat Yutan 8-4. Louisville/Weeping Water (3-2) won in front of home fans at Ash Grove Ball Complex.
The teams traded runs throughout the first portion of the game and were tied at 4-4 in the fourth inning. Louisville/Weeping Water loaded the bases on three straight walks to Chase Savage, Tyler Ingman and Gage Scholting, but Yutan was able to escape the jam with a strikeout.
The Lions took full advantage of their scoring opportunities in the fifth. Ryder Manske and Lucas Kozeny led off the inning with consecutive walks and Manske moved to third base on a balk. He raced home on a wild pitch to make it 5-4.
Kole Albert was struck by a pitch and Nathan Carr drove in Kozeny with a RBI groundout to create a 6-4 margin. Brock Hudson then blasted a RBI triple to deep right field. He later created an 8-4 advantage when he came home on a RBI groundout from Savage.
The four-run lead was more than enough for L/WW pitcher Josh Nolte, who bolstered the team’s chances with a complete game on the mound. He struck out eight Chieftains and scattered six hits and one walk. He stranded a pair of Yutan runners in the sixth inning and produced two flyouts and one groundout in the seventh.
Hudson guided L/WW’s offense with three hits and two RBI. Manske added a pair of RBI in the game.
Louisville/Weeping Water is scheduled to resume action Monday, July 6. The team will host Waterloo/Valley at 5:30 p.m. as part of a Junior-Senior Legion doubleheader.
Tecumseh 8, Louisville/Weeping Water 7
Tecumseh held off L/WW’s late comeback attempt to win a game at Tecumseh on Tuesday night.
Tecumseh snapped a 6-6 tie with a pair of runs in the bottom of the fifth inning. Louisville/Weeping Water scored once in the top of the seventh, but Tecumseh was able to prevent the Lions from either tying the game or going ahead.
Manske helped Louisville/Weeping Water with three RBI and Nolte drove in two runs for the team. Hudson chipped in one hit and one walk. Savage tossed six innings and struck out five batters for the Lions.
Louisville/Weeping Water 301 020 1 – 7 7 2
Tecumseh 510 020 x – 8 8 4
