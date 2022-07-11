Lions, Nationals advance to district championship games

Louisville/Weeping Water and Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka athletes earned chances to compete for district titles with their work on the baseball diamond Monday night.

L/WW 9, Battle Creek 8

Louisville/Weeping Water and Battle Creek played a dramatic Junior Legion game in Scribner. The Lions scored once in the ninth inning to win the Area C2 contest.

Louisville/Weeping Water rallied from an early 6-0 deficit with six runs in the third inning. Battle Creek went ahead 8-6 in the fourth but the Lions prevented any additional runs from crossing the plate.

L/WW forced extra innings with two runs in the seventh. Brennan DeMike then posted a game-clinching RBI plate appearance in the ninth. He ended the evening with a pair of runs batted in.

Chase Savage finished with three RBI and Dayton Carlson drove in two runs. Savage worked 4 1/3 innings and allowed five hits with eight strikeouts. He gave up only one earned run. Riggs Wilson threw the final 4 2/3 innings and allowed zero hits and zero earned runs. He struck out nine Battle Creek batters.

Louisville/Weeping Water will play Pender for the district title at 5:30 p.m. today. The Lions will have to defeat Pender twice to win the double-elimination tournament. If L/WW wins the first game, the teams will play a second game immediately afterwards.

L/WW 006 000 201 – 9 4 7

Battle Creek 421 100 000 – 8 5 1

E-M/N 14, Syracuse 9

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka stopped Syracuse in the Area C3 Tournament in Malcolm. The Nationals snapped a 9-9 tie with five runs in the top of the seventh.

The teams traded zeroes on the scoreboard before E-M/N posted six runs in the fourth. The Nationals went ahead 9-5 in the sixth before the Rockets knotted things up with a four-run rally. E-M/N regrouped and delivered five runs in the final inning. The team held Syracuse scoreless in the bottom half to advance to the title game.

Riley Wilson generated four hits, Sam Clements drew four walks and Kylar Spellman drove in four runs for the Nationals. Jayden Widler added a pair of hits in the game.

Widler tossed 5 1/3 innings and struck out eight Syracuse batters. Wilson entered the game in the sixth inning and threw the final 1 2/3 innings.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will play Malcolm for the district championship today at 6 p.m. The Nationals will have to defeat Malcolm twice to win the double-elimination tournament. If E-M/N wins the first game, the teams will play a second game immediately afterwards.

The district champions will advance to the Class C Junior Legion State Tournament in Creighton. State games will take place July 16-20 at Greg Paesi Field in the northeast Nebraska town. Admission will be $7 for adults and $5 for students. Veterans will be admitted free of charge.

E-M/N 000 603 5 – 14 10 2

Syracuse 000 144 0 – 9 9 4