Lions, Nationals, Blue Devils compete in Junior Legion games

Cass County’s three Junior Legion baseball programs played in their final regular-season games this week across eastern Nebraska.

Louisville/Weeping Water 13, North Bend/Morse Bluff 9

Louisville/Weeping Water generated a comeback victory in North Bend on Tuesday night. The Lions erased a 9-7 deficit with six runs in the top of the seventh inning. L/WW then held North Bend/Morse Bluff scoreless to seal the game.

Kanon Albert and Chase Savage each helped the Lions with three runs batted in. Niklas Sorensen fueled the team’s offense with three hits.

Louisville/Weeping Water 401 200 6 – 13 12 0

North Bend/Morse Bluff 034 002 0 – 9 9 2

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 10, Valparaiso 9

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka claimed a home victory Tuesday night in a high-scoring game. The teams combined for 19 runs and 23 hits during the evening.

E-M/N jumped out to a 5-0 lead in the first inning and went up 10-5 in the fifth. Valparaiso scored four times in the sixth before the Nationals closed the comeback door.

Will Bauder guided E-M/N’s offense with four hits and six RBI. Riley Wilson generated four hits to help the Nationals win.

Valparaiso 014 004 – 9 12 4

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 512 02x – 10 11 2

Plattsmouth 10, Waterloo/Valley 1

Plattsmouth rolled past Waterloo/Valley in Wednesday night’s road victory. The Blue Devils built a 4-1 lead in the third inning and pulled away after that.

Eli Horner helped Plattsmouth with two hits and three RBI. Gabe Villamonte collected two hits and two RBI, Ethan Walker posted one hit and Wesley Vick tallied one walk and one RBI. Dylan Eby and Henry Loontjer each added walks for the team.

Gage Olsen struck out five batters in two innings and Louis Ingram posted three strikeouts in two innings. Parker Aughenbaugh added three strikeouts on the mound for Plattsmouth.

Plattsmouth 301 021 3 – 10 6 1

Waterloo/Valley 001 000 0 – 1 3 0