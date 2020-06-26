Lions, Nationals play in SENBC Tournament

SPRINGFIELD – Louisville/Weeping Water created enough offense to outlast Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in a Junior Legion matchup Thursday night.
The Lions stopped the Nationals 12-5 in the consolation bracket of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The teams squared off in the Northern Division of the tournament at Buffalo Park in Springfield.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Lions flew ahead for the rest of the game. L/WW scored five runs on four hits in the top of the second to take the lead.
E-M/N cut the deficit to 5-3 in its half of the second when Joe Kerns and Cade Hosier scored on a Louisville/Weeping Water error and RBI single by Ty Fox. The Lions countered with a pair of runs in the third. Tyler Ingman and Ryder Manske reached base on a pair of singles, and Ingman later came home on an infield error. Manske scored on a two-out RBI single to right field by Brock Hudson.
The Nationals tried to chip away in their next at-bats. Lucas Michel was struck by a pitch and Jayden Widler and Evan Svanda drew consecutive walks to load the bases in the third. Michel then raced home on a RBI single to shallow center from Nate Lockman. Louisville/Weeping Water stranded three runners with a strikeout and infield flyout.
The score remained the same until the top of the fifth. Hudson, Chase Savage, Gage Scholting, Kole Albert and Nathan Carr all walked and scored in the frame. Josh Nolte drove in two runs and Lucas Kozeny and Savage each had RBI plate appearances.
Louisville/Weeping Water will play in the SENBC Tournament’s fifth-place game on Saturday morning. The Lions will square off with Tecumseh at 11 a.m. at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka will take on Falls City in the seventh-place game. The teams are scheduled to play at 1:30 p.m. at Ash Grove Ball Complex in Louisville.
Louisville/Weeping Water 052 05 – 12 10 2
Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka 121 01 – 5 6 4
