Lions, Nationals play in SENBC Tournament

SPRINGFIELD – Louisville/Weeping Water created enough offense to outlast Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in a Junior Legion matchup Thursday night.

The Lions stopped the Nationals 12-5 in the consolation bracket of the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Tournament. The teams squared off in the Northern Division of the tournament at Buffalo Park in Springfield.

Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning, but the Lions flew ahead for the rest of the game. L/WW scored five runs on four hits in the top of the second to take the lead.

E-M/N cut the deficit to 5-3 in its half of the second when Joe Kerns and Cade Hosier scored on a Louisville/Weeping Water error and RBI single by Ty Fox. The Lions countered with a pair of runs in the third. Tyler Ingman and Ryder Manske reached base on a pair of singles, and Ingman later came home on an infield error. Manske scored on a two-out RBI single to right field by Brock Hudson.

The Nationals tried to chip away in their next at-bats. Lucas Michel was struck by a pitch and Jayden Widler and Evan Svanda drew consecutive walks to load the bases in the third. Michel then raced home on a RBI single to shallow center from Nate Lockman. Louisville/Weeping Water stranded three runners with a strikeout and infield flyout.