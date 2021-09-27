Lions play close game against Clippers

LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players knew Friday night’s game against Malcolm would be a showdown of two physical programs.
A three-minute span in the third quarter proved to be the only difference between the two squads.
Malcolm scored a pair of touchdowns late in the third period and withstood a Louisville rally attempt to win 28-14. The teams entered halftime tied at 7-7 and remained deadlocked until Malcolm intercepted a pass late in the third quarter. The Clippers scored on the next drive and converted a fumble recovery into a touchdown run two minutes later.
LHS head coach Chase Rasby said the team’s depth affected the game’s outcome. Malcolm brought a large number of players to Cass County and was able to substitute many upperclassmen during the evening. Two LHS linemen suffered injuries in the first half, and their absence was felt throughout the remainder of the game.
“Losing two starters on the offensive and defensive lines in the second quarter made a big difference,” Rasby said. “We’re pretty light up front in terms of overall numbers to begin with, and we had to put some freshmen and sophomores up there against some pretty good-sized seniors for them.
“We didn’t get as much push up front from that point on, and Malcolm took advantage of that. The guys played hard and we still had some scoring opportunities that we could have capitalized on, but losing two starters did hurt us.”
Malcolm (2-3) posted the game’s first points in the opening quarter, but Louisville responded later in the period. Harrison Klein’s 46-yard touchdown sprint and Sam Ahl’s extra-point kick knotted things at 7-7.
LHS fans cheered after Coen Tomanek pounced on a fumble on a Malcolm punt attempt midway through the third quarter. The Clippers stopped that energy when Connor Zegar snatched an interception near midfield on the next play. Malcolm took five plays to motor down the field and take a 21-7 lead.
Lucas Christensen recovered a Louisville fumble at the LHS 18-yard line to set up a touchdown run from quarterback Hayden Frank. Louisville moved within striking distance after Tanner Barry recovered a fumble with 8:44 remaining. The Lions used a hook-and-ladder play involving Sam Ahl, Sam Luellen and Klein for a 28-yard touchdown with 6:35 left.
Louisville (2-3) got the football back with 3:41 remaining and attempted a fourth-down play from the 20-yard line. Malcolm forced a turnover on downs and created the final margin with a touchdown run.
Klein ran 13 times for 67 yards and caught two passes for 49 yards. Ahl completed three passes for 58 yards and ran six times for nine yards, and Cody Hiatt produced 31 rushing yards on eight attempts. Cash Biesterfeld caught one pass for nine yards and Wade Powles gained six yards on the ground.
Luellen led Louisville’s defense with six solo and five assisted tackles. Tomanek posted four assisted stops and recovered one fumble, Ahl made four solo plays and Barry recovered one fumble. Reed Toelle generated two solo and six assisted tackles, Klein tallied four solo and two assisted stops and Tyson Warner had one solo and three assisted tackles.
Biesterfeld made six assisted plays and Walker Porter had two solo tackles. Hiatt finished with four assisted tackles and Alec Lueder and Cody Lutz each made three assisted plays.
Rasby said he is optimistic about the rest of the season. Louisville will travel to Wahoo (3-2) Friday night for a 7 p.m. district game.
“There’s a lot of football left to be played,” Rasby said. “I like the way our guys have continued to battle each week, and I think we can continue to build on a lot of good things that we’ve seen so far. We can definitely have a lot of success the rest of the way.”
Malcolm 7 0 14 7 – 28
Louisville 7 0 0 7 – 14