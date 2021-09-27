Lions play close game against Clippers

LOUISVILLE – Louisville football players knew Friday night’s game against Malcolm would be a showdown of two physical programs.

A three-minute span in the third quarter proved to be the only difference between the two squads.

Malcolm scored a pair of touchdowns late in the third period and withstood a Louisville rally attempt to win 28-14. The teams entered halftime tied at 7-7 and remained deadlocked until Malcolm intercepted a pass late in the third quarter. The Clippers scored on the next drive and converted a fumble recovery into a touchdown run two minutes later.

LHS head coach Chase Rasby said the team’s depth affected the game’s outcome. Malcolm brought a large number of players to Cass County and was able to substitute many upperclassmen during the evening. Two LHS linemen suffered injuries in the first half, and their absence was felt throughout the remainder of the game.

“Losing two starters on the offensive and defensive lines in the second quarter made a big difference,” Rasby said. “We’re pretty light up front in terms of overall numbers to begin with, and we had to put some freshmen and sophomores up there against some pretty good-sized seniors for them.