Lions play close game with Trojans

PLATTEVIEW – Louisville athletes booked plenty of trips into the end zone Friday night in their football game against Platteview.

The Trojans kept the Lions from enjoying their visit to Sarpy County with a fourth-quarter comeback.

Platteview scored 23 points in the final period to rally past Louisville 43-35. The Lions dominated the opening quarter and maintained a 29-20 lead after three periods. Platteview used several long touchdown runs in the final 12 minutes to pull out the victory.

Louisville (2-5) controlled the opening segment of the game. Sam Ahl found Cash Biesterfeld on a ten-yard touchdown pass with 5:35 to play in the first quarter. The Lions extended their lead to 14-0 less than two minutes later. Harrison Klein burst through the defense for a 16-yard run with 3:38 on the clock.

Platteview (5-2) and Louisville traded short touchdown runs in the first nine minutes of the second quarter. Cael Wichman finished a drive for Platteview and Klein scored for the Lions. Platteview gained some momentum just before halftime after Eliott Steinhoff made it 21-14 with a 35-yard touchdown run.

The Trojans tied the game in the third quarter but Louisville responded with a touchdown and two-point conversion. Ahl scrambled across the goal line on a 24-yard run and Klein motored into the end zone on the conversion play.

A 76-yard run from Jared Kuhl and a kick by Aidan Riha cut the gap to 29-27 with 10:39 left. The Trojans built a 43-29 lead with a pair of touchdown runs. Jared Kuhl found a seam for a 36-yard sprint with 6:02 to go, and Wichman pounded in a short touchdown run to create a 14-point lead with 3:33 remaining.

Louisville stayed within striking distance after Ahl connected with Biesterfeld on an 11-yard touchdown pass with 1:39 left in the game. The Lions tried to get the football back but Platteview was able to hang on for the victory.

Louisville will continue the season Friday with a 7 p.m. home game against Ashland-Greenwood. The team will recognize parents and family members of football players during the evening.

Louisville 14 7 8 6 – 35

Platteview 0 14 6 23 – 43

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

LHS – Biesterfeld 10 pass from Ahl (Ahl kick)

LHS – Klein 16 run (Ahl kick)

2nd Quarter

PLV – Wichman 1 run (Riha kick)

LHS – Klein 1 run (Ahl kick)

PLV – Steinhoff 35 run (Riha kick)

3rd Quarter

PLV – Golda 1 run (kick no good)

LHS – Ahl 24 run (Klein run)

4th Quarter

PLV – Kuhl 75 run (Riha kick)

PLV – Kuhl 36 run (Swanson run)

PLV – Wichman 2 run (Wichman run)

LHS – Biesterfeld 11 pass from Ahl (kick no good)

