LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes squared off with Ashland-Greenwood on Saturday afternoon in a pair of home basketball games.
Ashland-Greenwood 50, Louisville girls 39
AGHS relied on free throws to rally past the Louisville girls in the final quarter. The Bluejays went 13-of-21 from the foul line in the last eight minutes.
Ashland-Greenwood and Louisville combined for 57 free throws in the game. The Bluejays went 19-of-30 and the Lions finished 15-of-27. Officials whistled Louisville for 25 fouls and AGHS for 24 fouls.
Ashland-Greenwood led 20-17 at halftime and trailed 31-29 after three periods. Kiara Libal helped the team go on a 21-8 run in the final stretch. She ended the game with 23 points, seven steals, four rebounds and four assists and went 10-of-12 at the foul line.
Chloe Bergsten, Saige Craven and Mackenzie Mayer also played big roles for the Bluejays. Bergsten scored 13 points and Craven had 12 rebounds, two steals and two blocks. Mayer hauled in ten boards for the team.
McKenzie Norris guided Louisville’s offense with 18 points. She went 7-of-14 from the floor and added three rebounds, one assist and one pass deflection.
Faye Jacobsen contributed ten rebounds, three assists, one steal, one block and one pass deflection. Jennifer Katz tallied seven points, four rebounds, one assist and three pass deflections, and Lauren Votta posted five points, three steals, two rebounds, two pass deflections and one assist.
Lea Kalkowski collected three points, four rebounds, one assist and one block for the Lions. Jaylin Gaston had three points, two boards, one steal and one block, and Sagan Leach produced three points and three rebounds. Skyler Pollock also saw court time for the team.
Ashland-Greenwood 4 16 9 21 – 50
Louisville 5 12 14 8 – 39
Ashland-Greenwood (50)
Bergsten 5-15 3-6 13, Libal 6-18 10-12 23, vonRentzell 1-4 1-2 3, Ray 2-6 0-4 4, Craven 0-6 4-4 4, Mayer 1-6 1-2 3, Hatzenbuehler 0-2 0-0 0, Edmisten 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 15-59 19-30 50.
Louisville (39)
Norris 7-14 3-5 18, Katz 3-5 0-0 7, Kalkowski 0-5 3-4 3, Votta 1-3 3-6 5, Jacobsen 0-2 0-2 0, Pollock 0-1 0-0 0, Gaston 0-1 3-6 3, Leach 0-3 3-5 3. Totals 11-34 15-27 39.
Ashland-Greenwood 57, Louisville boys 36
Ashland-Greenwood sophomore Cale Jacobsen helped the Bluejays win with 34 points in the LHS gym. He sank 12 field goals and went 9-of-12 at the foul line during the game.
AGHS seized control of the contest in the middle two quarters. The team extended a 16-13 lead to 30-18 at the break. Ashland-Greenwood resumed its sizzling shooting after halftime. The Bluejays increased the gap with an 18-6 scoring run in the third quarter.
Caleb Hrabik guided Louisville’s offense with 12 points. Sam Ahl scored eight points, Coby Buettner had six points and Eric Heard collected four points. Tyler Mackling had three points, Cordale Moxey scored two points and Treyton Savage added one point.
Ashland-Greenwood 16 14 18 9 – 57
Louisville 13 5 6 12 – 36
Ashland-Greenwood (57)
Jacobsen 34, Kissinger 6, Kitrell 2, vonRentzell 6, Comstock 6, Book 1, Lindley 0, Novak 2, Zimmerman 0, Burke 0, Malousek 0.
Louisville (36)
Mackling 3, Ahl 8, Heard 4, Buettner 6, Hrabik 12, Savage 1, Klein 0, Buck 0, Moxey 2, Nolte 0.