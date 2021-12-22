Lions play Malcolm in pair of matchups

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes welcomed Malcolm to the LHS gym on Tuesday night for a pair of varsity basketball games.

Malcolm 54, Louisville girls 27

The Clippers doubled up Louisville with a consistent scoring attack. Malcolm generated 18 points in the first quarter and stretched the halftime lead to 34-16. The team added 20 points after the break to seal the victory.

Alyssa Fortik (16 points), Diamond Sedlak (12) and Emma Brown (12) guided Malcolm throughout the night. Fortik added three rebounds and Sedlak gave the Clippers eight rebounds and four assists. Brown ended her night with six rebounds, two assists and one block.

Malcolm improved to 7-1. The team’s only loss came to undefeated Elmwood-Murdock on Dec. 14. The Clippers have won all of their other games by double digits. Louisville saw its mark change to 3-4.

Malcolm 18 16 11 9 – 54

Louisville 7 9 7 4 – 27

Louisville boys 54, Malcolm 53

The Lions relied on their work in the middle two quarters to win a close battle. Louisville went on a 37-24 run in that part of the game.

Malcolm tried to spoil Louisville’s night with a furious rally in the fourth quarter. The team cut the gap to 51-46 with just over four minutes to play, and Malcolm turned the scoreboard into 51-50 with just under 90 seconds left.

Sam Luellen swished two free throws with 1:05 to go to make it 53-50, but Malcolm sank a basket and free throw to tie the game with 55.8 seconds left. The Lions took a pair of timeouts before setting up their final look at the basket. Sam Ahl was fouled with 12.3 seconds to go after trying to receive the basketball by the home sideline. He sank his second free throw to put LHS ahead 54-53.

Louisville nearly stole the basketball on the next trip, but Malcolm called a timeout with 4.4 seconds on the clock. The Clippers took a 3-pointer from the top of the arc at the buzzer, but the shot missed its mark to send Louisville fans home happy. Louisville improved to 4-4 while the Clippers fell to 5-3.

Both LHS teams will resume their seasons at the Nebraska City Holiday Tournament. The first round will be on Tuesday, Dec. 28, and placement games will happen on Wednesday, Dec. 29.

The Louisville girls are scheduled to play Ogallala in the first round at 12 p.m. Dec. 28. The Louisville boys will battle Ogallala in their first-round game at approximately 1:30 p.m. Ralston and Nebraska City are the other two teams in the tournament.

Malcolm 16 13 11 13 – 53

Louisville 11 20 17 6 – 54

