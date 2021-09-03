Lions play matches on volleyball courts

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes collected playing time on the court this week with three volleyball matches against local schools.
The Lions squared off against Palmyra, Malcolm and Omaha Brownell-Talbot in a three-day stretch. Louisville picked up a victory over Omaha Brownell-Talbot and fell to East Central Nebraska Conference opponents Malcolm and Palmyra.
Palmyra 3, Louisville 0
The Lions began their week on Tuesday night with a trip to Palmyra. The Panthers (5-0) remained undefeated with a 25-11, 25-12, 25-20 victory.
Brooke Smith guided Louisville’s scoring attack with seven kills on 17 swings. She also went 7-of-7 serving and posted four digs and 15 serve receptions.
Sagan Leach bolstered the team’s defense with 20 serve receptions and eight digs, and Lizzie Podrazo generated four kills, one dig and two assisted blocks. Lea Kalkowski highlighted the team’s serving night with one ace in her 14-of-14 effort. She also had 17 assists and seven digs against the Panthers.
Jaylin Gaston ended the match with three kills, one dig and one assisted block, and Ella Johnson produced three kills, one solo block and one dig. Ava Culver connected on three kills and added one ace, six digs and ten serve receptions.
Laura Swanson picked up seven serve receptions and five digs and went 6-of-6 serving. Wyleigh Bateman chipped in four serve receptions and one dig during her time on the court.
Malcolm 2, Louisville 0
Malcolm employed a series of powerful attacks in the first match of Thursday night’s triangular in Louisville. The team blasted shots from the right, middle and left sides of the net during a 25-11, 25-13 triumph.
Louisville remained with the Clippers (2-1) for the first portion of the opening game. LHS chopped an early 4-0 deficit to 6-5 and clawed within 13-8. Malcolm then went on a scoring run initiated by the serving of Reagan Wondercheck. She posted one ace during a spree that gave the Clippers a 20-9 lead.
Louisville went toe to toe with Malcolm for much of game two. A kill by Jaylin Gaston pulled the Lions within 6-4 and a kill from Lea Kalkowski made it 13-11. The Clippers pulled away after that. Olivia Raben knocked home three kills during a run that stretched the gap to 22-12.
Podrazo led Louisville with three kills and a 5-of-5 serving effort. Smith collected two kills, two digs and ten serve receptions in the match, and Swanson helped the Lions with 12 serve receptions and six digs. Culver added two kills, four digs and seven serve receptions.
Gaston, Kalkowski and Johnson all had one kill for the Lions. Gaston added one dig and one serve reception and Kalkowski had six assists and four digs. Leach gave the team defensive minutes with nine digs, eight serve receptions and three assists.
Louisville 2, Omaha Brownell-Talbot 0
Louisville (1-3) created a winning result on the court against the Raiders (2-4). The Lions pocketed a 25-19, 25-16 victory with a steady scoring attack. The team posted 15 kills and 12 aces in the match.
Kalkowski produced multiple points from the service line. She ended the contest with four aces in her 11-of-12 effort. She also had one kill, three digs and 12 assists.
Culver pocketed four kills, three aces, six digs and five serve receptions, and Leach secured eight serve receptions, one assist, seven digs and one ace. Johnson blasted four kills and Swanson gave the team points in several spots. She generated one kill, two aces, one dig and five serve receptions.
Gaston collected one kill, one solo block and one dig against the Raiders. Podrazo notched three kills and one ace and Smith had one kill, one ace, five digs and 11 serve receptions.