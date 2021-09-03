Lions play matches on volleyball courts

Laura Swanson picked up seven serve receptions and five digs and went 6-of-6 serving. Wyleigh Bateman chipped in four serve receptions and one dig during her time on the court.

Malcolm 2, Louisville 0

Malcolm employed a series of powerful attacks in the first match of Thursday night’s triangular in Louisville. The team blasted shots from the right, middle and left sides of the net during a 25-11, 25-13 triumph.

Louisville remained with the Clippers (2-1) for the first portion of the opening game. LHS chopped an early 4-0 deficit to 6-5 and clawed within 13-8. Malcolm then went on a scoring run initiated by the serving of Reagan Wondercheck. She posted one ace during a spree that gave the Clippers a 20-9 lead.

Louisville went toe to toe with Malcolm for much of game two. A kill by Jaylin Gaston pulled the Lions within 6-4 and a kill from Lea Kalkowski made it 13-11. The Clippers pulled away after that. Olivia Raben knocked home three kills during a run that stretched the gap to 22-12.