ASHLAND – Louisville athletes battled Ashland-Greenwood in varsity basketball action Saturday afternoon.
Louisville girls 47, Ashland-Greenwood 32
Louisville broke free from the Bluejays after a close first quarter. The Lions led 18-12 at halftime and increased the gap to nine points after the third period. LHS (5-0) sealed the victory with a 13-7 fourth-quarter run against AGHS (0-3).
Faye Jacobsen helped the Lions with 16 points in the paint. She went 8-of-12 from the field and added three rebounds, one steal and two pass deflections.
Meagan Mackling ended the day with 12 points, five rebounds, two assists, three steals and one pass deflection. Lauryn Kalkowski generated five assists, one rebound, one steal and one point, and Avery Heard produced eight points, three boards and one assist.
Jordan Winkler delivered nine points, five steals, three assists and one rebound for the Lions. Maia Johnson tallied one point, two rebounds and one steal, and Juliette Andrews finished the game with one pass deflection. Olivia Zahn, McKenzie Norris and Katie Kerans provided defensive work for the team.
Louisville 7 11 16 13 – 47
Ashland-Greenwood 6 6 13 7 – 32
Louisville (47)
Winkler 2-8 4-6 9, Mackling 3-6 5-6 12, Kalkowski 0-4 1-2 1, Heard 4-5 0-1 8, Jacobsen 8-12 0-0 16, Johnson 0-0 1-4 1, Zahn 0-1 0-3 0, Norris 0-0 0-0 0, Andrews 0-0 0-0 0, Kerans 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 17-37 11-22 47.
Ashland-Greenwood 43, Louisville boys 22
Ashland-Greenwood played stifling defense against the Lions for all 32 minutes. The Bluejays led 22-10 at halftime and created a 33-16 advantage after three quarters.
Jarrod Nafzinger led AGHS with 12 points. Rece Kissinger, Cale Jacobsen, Bryce Kitrell, Kyle vonRentzell and Trey Comstock all added five points apiece.
Louisville 4 6 6 6 – 22
Ashland-Greenwood 11 11 12 9 – 43