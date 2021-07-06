 Skip to main content
Lions play pair of Senior Legion games
  Updated
Louisville Weeping Water American Legion Baseball

Louisville/Weeping Water Senior Legion players competed in two baseball games this week in front of home fans.

Utica/Beaver Crossing 16, Louisville/Weeping Water 12

The Lions hosted Utica/Beaver Crossing at Weeping Water on Monday night. The teams needed extra innings to decide the winner. Utica/Beaver Crossing scored the winning runs in the ninth to leave with the victory.

Treyton Savage helped the L/WW offense with four hits and two runs batted in. Brayden Powell and Chase Savage each went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Jake Renner pocketed two hits and drove in one run. Brock Hudson had two hits and Nash Callahan tallied one hit and two RBI.

Louisville/Weeping Water 10, North Bend/Morse Bluff 2

Louisville/Weeping Water stopped North Bend/Morse Bluff on Tuesday evening in Louisville. The Lions plated three runs in the first inning and took a 5-1 lead in the third inning. North Bend/Morse Bluff stayed within 6-2 before the Lions scored four times in the sixth.

Powell, Renner and Treyton Savage combined on the pitching victory. They struck out ten batters and limited North Bend/Morse Bluff to four hits.

Renner pocketed two hits and one RBI and Treyton Savage had one hit, two walks and three RBI. Callahan blasted a two-run double, Brady Knott collected one hit and two RBI and Powell posted one hit. Avery Heath chipped in a pair of walks for L/WW’s offense.

The Lions are scheduled to resume their season on Thursday, July 15. The team will travel to Valley for a 7 p.m. matchup with Waterloo-Valley. L/WW will take on Tecumseh at Weeping Water at 6 p.m. Sunday, July 18, before beginning districts on July 23.

NB/MB     010 001 –   2 4 0

L/WW      302 104 – 10 6 2

