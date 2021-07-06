Lions play pair of Senior Legion games

Louisville/Weeping Water Senior Legion players competed in two baseball games this week in front of home fans.

Utica/Beaver Crossing 16, Louisville/Weeping Water 12

The Lions hosted Utica/Beaver Crossing at Weeping Water on Monday night. The teams needed extra innings to decide the winner. Utica/Beaver Crossing scored the winning runs in the ninth to leave with the victory.

Treyton Savage helped the L/WW offense with four hits and two runs batted in. Brayden Powell and Chase Savage each went 3-for-5 with two RBI, and Jake Renner pocketed two hits and drove in one run. Brock Hudson had two hits and Nash Callahan tallied one hit and two RBI.

Louisville/Weeping Water 10, North Bend/Morse Bluff 2

Louisville/Weeping Water stopped North Bend/Morse Bluff on Tuesday evening in Louisville. The Lions plated three runs in the first inning and took a 5-1 lead in the third inning. North Bend/Morse Bluff stayed within 6-2 before the Lions scored four times in the sixth.

Powell, Renner and Treyton Savage combined on the pitching victory. They struck out ten batters and limited North Bend/Morse Bluff to four hits.