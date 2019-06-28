PLATTSMOUTH – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes trotted onto the field twice Wednesday afternoon and evening for league tournament games.
The Lions took part in the Southeastern Nebraska Baseball Conference Senior Legion Tournament at Blue Devil Park in Plattsmouth. Louisville/Weeping Water played Lincoln Christian in the opening round and faced Springfield in the Northern Division semifinals.
Louisville/Weeping Water 10, Lincoln Christian 5
The eighth-seeded Lions doubled up tenth-seeded Lincoln Christian in the first round. L/WW scored three times in the first inning and increased the lead to 6-1 in the bottom of the third.
The team then withstood a major rally attempt from Lincoln Christian in the fourth inning. The Crusaders came within 6-5 with a three-run outburst in the top of the frame, and they gained additional momentum by holding L/WW scoreless in the bottom half. The Lions maintained their composure and scored three times in the fifth and once in the sixth.
Josh Nolte helped the Lions with two hits and two runs batted in. Davis Carlson produced two hits and Treyton Savage drew a pair of walks.
Carlson and Tyler Mackling pitched for Louisville/Weeping Water. Carlson struck out three batters in four innings of work and Mackling had four strikeouts in three innings.
Lincoln Christian 002 300 0 – 5 6 4
Louisville/Weeping Water 321 031 x – 10 11 2
Springfield 14, Louisville/Weeping Water 0
Third-seeded Springfield kept its offense in high gear for most of the evening. The Trojans collected 11 hits and created a 9-0 lead by the third inning. The team ended action early with five runs in the fourth.
Colin Lynam and Nick DeMonte each had two hits and three RBI for Springfield. Cade Lynam added a pair of RBI for the Trojans.
Louisville/Weeping Water will play in the Northern Division consolation bracket today at 5:30 p.m. at Plattsmouth. The Lions will face sixth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka.
The winner of the consolation game will play in the league tournament’s fifth-place game at 1 p.m. Sunday at Nebraska City. The seventh-place game will take place at 3:30 p.m. Sunday at Auburn.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 00 – 0 3 1
Springfield 027 5x – 14 11 2