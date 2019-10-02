TECUMSEH – Louisville turned 13 into a lucky number Tuesday night during a volleyball triangular in Tecumseh.
The Lions won for the 13th time this season in a triangular against Johnson County Central and Weeping Water. Louisville (13-6) defeated both conference opponents for the second time in less than a week. LHS played the Indians and Thunderbirds at the Louisville Invite the previous Saturday.
Louisville 2, Johnson County Central 1
The Lions and Thunderbirds played a down-to-the-wire match in their meeting. Louisville edged JCC 25-17, 23-25, 25-23.
Both teams showcased solid offenses during the match. Louisville finished with 45 kills and a .281 team hitting percentage, and JCC registered 39 kills and had a .224 hitting percentage. The Lions went 72-of-73 serving with five aces and JCC went 50-of-56 with four aces.
Cassidy Niemoth helped Louisville with a double-double on the court. She ended the match with 15 kills and 18 digs and had a .283 hitting percentage. She also finished 16-of-16 at the service line with one ace.
Jade Biesterfeld uncorked 11 kills and went 10-of-11 serving with one ace. She also helped the team’s defense with 13 digs. Lea Kalkowski distributed 44 assists, made seven digs and went 14-of-14 serving, and McKenzie Norris finished 10-of-10 at the line with two aces. She also posted two kills and nine digs.
Faye Jacobsen generated nine kills on 17 swings and went 11-of-11 at the service line. She also led Louisville with 19 digs. Maddy Nolte boosted the Lions with eight kills on 19 swings, and Skyler Pollock finished 11-of-11 serving with one ace. She also produced four digs in the victory.
You have free articles remaining.
Carrie Beethe carried Johnson County Central’s offense with 22 kills on 35 swings. She also made three solo and two assisted blocks and scooped up 17 digs. JCC setter Hayley Neemann dished out 36 assists during the contest.
Louisville 2, Weeping Water 0
Louisville kept its offense at full throttle during a 25-17, 25-12 triumph over the Indians. LHS blasted 29 kills, produced a .338 hitting percentage and went 44-of-48 serving with seven aces.
Jacobsen guided the team with a near-perfect night at the net. She slammed home kills on 11 of her 15 swings and collected a .733 hitting percentage. She also went 4-of-4 serving and made four digs.
Kalkowski tossed up 28 assists and made a team-best nine digs, and Biesterfeld registered seven digs, three kills and one ace. Nolte knocked home kills on six of her 11 swings for a .455 hitting percentage, and Niemoth ended the match with three aces in her 11-of-11 effort. She also produced eight kills and four digs.
Pollock went 14-of-15 serving with three aces and tacked on three digs, and Norris made six digs and one assist in her time on the court. Sagan Leach and Brooke Smith both saw court time for the team.
Louisville will resume its season Thursday with a 7 p.m. match at Lincoln Christian. The Lions will return home Oct. 8 for a 7 p.m. meeting with Platteview.