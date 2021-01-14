Lions post victory over Pioneers

FORT CALHOUN – The Louisville girls painted a winning scene on the basketball court Tuesday night with their work in the post.

The Lions dominated Fort Calhoun 62-28 in a Nebraska Capitol Conference matchup. Louisville athletes flew past the Pioneers by making many of their short-range shots. LHS finished 20-of-38 on interior looks in the paint.

Louisville showcased its aggressive offense from the opening tip. The Lions scored 18 points in the first quarter and reeled off 15 more in the second period. The team then increased its 33-14 halftime edge in the third quarter. Louisville embarked on a 22-9 run to seal the outcome.

The Lions made the most of their rebounding abilities against Fort Calhoun. The team finished the night with 37 rebounds and grabbed 17 boards on the offensive end. All nine girls in the regular rotation secured at least one rebound.

McKenzie Norris and Jaylin Gaston each played key roles in the victory. Norris lit up the nets for 16 points and added three rebounds, three assists, two steals and one pass deflection. Gaston generated 11 points, eight rebounds, one steal and three pass deflections in the post.