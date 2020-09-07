Lions post victory over Pioneers

NEBRASKA CITY – Louisville kept its early-season momentum in top gear Friday night by motoring past Nebraska City.
The Lions returned to Cass County with a 33-22 triumph. The team relied on halftime adjustments to win for the second straight week. Louisville outscored the Pioneers 19-7 in the final two quarters.
Nebraska City (1-1) made the most of its homefield advantage early in the game. Michael Nelson found Riley Wehling for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Nelson then hooked up with Braden Thompson on a 36-yard scoring strike in the second period.
Louisville (2-0) erased nearly all of the 15-0 deficit when the halftime whistle sounded. Brock Hudson ended a drive with a run from the 3-yard line to make it 15-7, and Sam Ahl posted a short scoring run later in the period to create a 15-14 margin.
Nebraska City’s Bayler Poston hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Nelson in the third quarter, but the Lions controlled action after that. Harrison Klein and Ahl put Louisville ahead 28-22 with consecutive touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. Ahl put the finishing touches on the victory with an 18-yard scoring pass to Hudson in the fourth quarter.
Ahl ended the game 5-of-13 through the air for 43 yards and two scores. He also ran 12 times for 26 yards and two touchdowns.
Klein carried the football 19 times for 88 yards, and Hudson had eight rushes for 72 yards and one touchdown. Quincy Trent bolstered Louisville’s offense with 39 yards on four rushing attempts. He also caught three passes for 20 yards.
Klein paced Louisville’s defense with five solo tackles. Ahl made four solo and three assisted tackles and Garron Bragg had four solo and two assisted stops. Bragg posted one sack and Ahl made three tackles behind the line of scrimmage.
Grant Warner recovered one fumble, Cody Hiatt snagged one interception and Iyn Hoefener made three solo and three assisted tackles. Reed Toelle added four solo stops and two tackles for loss.
Louisville will return home this week for a matchup with Syracuse (0-2). The Lions and Rockets will begin their game at 7 p.m. Friday.
Louisville 0 14 6 13 – 33
Nebraska City 8 7 7 0 – 22
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
NC – Wehling 19 pass from Nelson (Nelson run)
NC – Thompson 36 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
2nd Quarter
LOU – Hudson 3 run (Ahl kick)
LOU – Ahl 1 run (Ahl kick)
3rd Quarter
NC – Poston 31 pass from Nelson (Gonzalez kick)
LOU – Klein 5 pass from Ahl (kick no good)
4th Quarter
LOU – Ahl 3 run (run no good)
LOU – Hudson 18 pass from Ahl (Ahl kick)
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!