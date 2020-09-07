Lions post victory over Pioneers

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

NEBRASKA CITY – Louisville kept its early-season momentum in top gear Friday night by motoring past Nebraska City.

The Lions returned to Cass County with a 33-22 triumph. The team relied on halftime adjustments to win for the second straight week. Louisville outscored the Pioneers 19-7 in the final two quarters.

Nebraska City (1-1) made the most of its homefield advantage early in the game. Michael Nelson found Riley Wehling for a 19-yard touchdown pass in the first quarter. Nelson then hooked up with Braden Thompson on a 36-yard scoring strike in the second period.

Louisville (2-0) erased nearly all of the 15-0 deficit when the halftime whistle sounded. Brock Hudson ended a drive with a run from the 3-yard line to make it 15-7, and Sam Ahl posted a short scoring run later in the period to create a 15-14 margin.

Nebraska City’s Bayler Poston hauled in a 31-yard touchdown pass from Nelson in the third quarter, but the Lions controlled action after that. Harrison Klein and Ahl put Louisville ahead 28-22 with consecutive touchdowns from inside the 5-yard line. Ahl put the finishing touches on the victory with an 18-yard scoring pass to Hudson in the fourth quarter.