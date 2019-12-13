NEBRASKA CITY – The Louisville girls switched on a winning light Thursday with an electric display of defense against Nebraska City.
The Lions relied on their defensive intensity to generate a 49-31 victory over the Pioneers. Louisville forced Nebraska City to commit 27 turnovers in the game, and the team collected 17 steals and 12 pass deflections. The Lions converted a large number of those giveaways into points on the other end of the court.
“Defense has been the backbone of our team for the past few seasons, and that’s what we’re looking for again this year,” LHS head coach Wally Johnson said. “We don’t have a lot of height but we do have a lot of length, and that’s a huge deal for the type of defense we like to play. It was a big key tonight. We were able to get a lot of steals and deflections because of our length and our ability to get to the basketball.”
Louisville (2-2) stormed ahead of the Pioneers (0-3) midway through the first half. The team held Nebraska City scoreless for a 7:59 stretch that included eight turnovers. Louisville flipped a 10-9 deficit to a 19-10 lead during the run.
Louisville kept its offense clicking in the third quarter. The team scored on six of seven trips midway through the period to create a 38-19 gap. Lea Kalkowski, Faye Jacobsen, McKenzie Norris, Brooke Smith and Sagan Leach all produced points during the three-minute span.
The Lions kept Nebraska City from chipping away at the deficit the rest of the night. An assist from Norris to Jacobsen in the closing seconds of the third period made it 41-23, and Leach’s assist to Lauren Votta in the paint kept the score 43-24. LHS made four steals in the final quarter to seal the victory.
Johnson said he was pleased with the effort he saw from the young squad. Many Lions are seeing extensive varsity action for the first time this season. The team was also missing veterans Skyler Pollock and Erin Stohlmann in the Nebraska City game. Both are recovering from injuries.
“We talked last night at practice about the fact that this game was another chance for our younger girls to get experience,” Johnson said. “We graduated seven seniors last year, so we knew there were going to be peaks and valleys this year just because our girls are learning each game.
“I’ve been encouraged by what I’ve seen so far. I really like the makeup of this team and the way they play. The girls play hard and they have a lot of energy and excitement, and that’s going to carry us a long ways. We’re going to have opportunities to do well in our conference and subdistrict because of that.”
Jacobsen helped the team with 16 points, eight rebounds, seven steals, two assists, two blocks and four pass deflections. Jaylin Gaston produced ten rebounds, two points and one steal, and Norris collected nine points, two assists and two steals.
Votta tallied six points, four rebounds, two steals and one assist. Smith generated four points, five rebounds, two steals and two pass deflections, and Jennifer Katz contributed two points, three steals, four pass deflections and one rebound.
Leach ended the evening with seven points, two rebounds, two assists and two pass deflections. Kalkowski had three points and two boards, McKenna McCaulley hauled in two rebounds and Bailey Houchin had one rebound.
Louisville 13 12 16 8 – 49
Nebraska City 10 1 12 8 – 31
Louisville (49)
Norris 3-7 2-4 9, Katz 1-9 0-0 2, Kalkowski 1-2 1-1 3, Jacobsen 5-10 6-10 16, Votta 1-5 4-6 6, Leach 3-7 0-0 7, Gaston 1-3 0-2 2, Smith 1-3 2-2 4, Houchin 0-2 0-0 0, McCaulley 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-49 14-25 49.
Nebraska City (31)
Balquier 0, Balfour 1, Allen 6, Hoover 6, Trice 6, Thompson 3, Madsen 4, Marth 0, Schaulis 1, Schreiter 0, Luther 1, Smith 3, Schmitz 0, Thurman 0, Bartman 0.