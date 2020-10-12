Lions pound Platteview in home football game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes enjoyed a chance to line up in their victory formation on the final play of Friday night’s game with Platteview.

The Lions flew past the Trojans 41-22 in a district matchup at Louisville. LHS scored 28 points after halftime to win for the third time this season. The Lions racked up 380 yards and forced three turnovers against Platteview.

LHS head coach Chase Rasby said the Lions were thrilled to be able to win by a large margin. The team changed a 20-14 lead to 41-14 with three touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. That prompted senior captain Caleb Hrabik to ask Rasby if the Lions could gather in their favorite formation as the clock ran down.

“Caleb came up to me and said he had never been able to run the victory formation in four years here, so he specifically asked if we could do that if we had the ball in the final seconds,” Rasby said. “It was a big deal for him and all of the seniors to be able to do that, and I was really happy to see them enjoy that.

“The seniors are the reason why we’re at this point. They’ve been able to right the ship and have done a great job of being good leaders for us. It was great to see them get to enjoy this tonight.”