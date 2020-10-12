Lions pound Platteview in home football game

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes enjoyed a chance to line up in their victory formation on the final play of Friday night’s game with Platteview.
The Lions flew past the Trojans 41-22 in a district matchup at Louisville. LHS scored 28 points after halftime to win for the third time this season. The Lions racked up 380 yards and forced three turnovers against Platteview.
LHS head coach Chase Rasby said the Lions were thrilled to be able to win by a large margin. The team changed a 20-14 lead to 41-14 with three touchdowns in the first seven minutes of the fourth quarter. That prompted senior captain Caleb Hrabik to ask Rasby if the Lions could gather in their favorite formation as the clock ran down.
“Caleb came up to me and said he had never been able to run the victory formation in four years here, so he specifically asked if we could do that if we had the ball in the final seconds,” Rasby said. “It was a big deal for him and all of the seniors to be able to do that, and I was really happy to see them enjoy that.
“The seniors are the reason why we’re at this point. They’ve been able to right the ship and have done a great job of being good leaders for us. It was great to see them get to enjoy this tonight.”
Louisville relied on the veterans up front to lead the scoring charge. The team’s offensive line helped the Lions gain 308 rushing yards during the evening. LHS had used a mix-and-match approach on the line in previous weeks due to injuries and coronavirus quarantine situations.
“Having our entire offensive line back to where it was four weeks ago made a huge difference tonight,” Rasby said. “Everybody’s healthy now and back from quarantine, and they really played well for us. It allowed us to open up our playbook a little bit more, because they have the experience to be able to handle every type of situation.
“They did such a great job out there. Our offensive line played a huge role in helping us win this game. I’m very proud of what they did.”
Platteview (2-5) had lost to Raymond Central by a narrow 3-0 margin the previous week, but the Trojans struck first on the scoreboard against Louisville. Gage Schram hauled in a ten-yard pass from Jared Kuhl to open the second quarter.
LHS erased the 6-0 deficit with a pair of touchdowns before halftime. Sam Ahl sprinted 40 yards to pay dirt and Brock Hudson posted a 16-yard touchdown run to make it 13-6.
Rasby said the Lions (3-3) felt they had missed some scoring opportunities during the opening 24 minutes. They emerged from their halftime locker room eager to make up for that in the final two quarters.
“Going into halftime we knew we hadn’t played as well as we could have,” Rasby said. “We had to have a bit of self-reflection at halftime and ask ourselves if this is how we wanted to play. The guys came out incredibly focused after halftime and did a great job on both sides of the ball. We cleaned up a lot of stuff and it paid off for us in a big way.”
The teams traded touchdowns in the third quarter on short runs from Hudson and Cael Wichman. Louisville began to expand its 20-14 lead at the start of the fourth quarter. Harrison Klein broke free and dashed 58 yards in the first minute to make it 27-14.
Louisville’s defense forced a fumble on the next series and Grant Warner recovered it in the end zone for a 34-14 edge. The Lions then took advantage of another turnover after Ahl picked off Platteview’s pass near the goal line. The team drove 80 yards and cashed in the giveaway on Klein’s run from the 4-yard line with 5:44 left.
Ahl carried the football nine times for 132 yards and went 4-of-10 passing for 72 yards. Hudson ran nine times for 97 yards and Klein gained 72 yards on six attempts. Sam Luellen snagged three passes for 69 yards. One of his receptions was a one-handed grab that caused many happy yells from the sideline.
Reed Toelle led the LHS defense with eight solo tackles. Klein produced seven solo stops, Ahl had six solo tackles and Hudson made five solo plays. Ahl and Hrabik each made interceptions and Cody Hiatt collected four solo tackles.
Louisville will travel to Ashland-Greenwood on Friday for a 7 p.m. game. The team will return home Oct. 23 for a 7 p.m. battle with Raymond Central.
Platteview 0 6 8 8 – 22
Louisville 0 13 7 21 – 41
Scoring Summary
2nd Quarter
PLV – Schram 10 pass from Kuhl (kick no good)
LOU – Ahl 40 run (Ahl kick)
LOU – Hudson 16 run (kick no good)
3rd Quarter
LOU – Hudson 4 run (Ahl kick)
PLV – Wichman 1 run (Ross run)
4th Quarter
LOU – Klein 58 run (Ahl kick)
LOU – Warner fumble recovery in end zone (Ahl kick)
LOU – Klein 4 run (Ahl kick)
PLV – Rivera 1 run (Rivera run)
