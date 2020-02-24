Lions produce points at state tournament

OMAHA – A three-person pride of Lions helped Louisville fans feel plenty of pride this past week with their efforts in state wrestling matches.
Brock Hudson, Dylan Jones and Brady Knott traveled to CHI Health Center Omaha for the Class C State Tournament. The Lions wrestled Thursday, Friday and Saturday morning against opponents from all corners of Nebraska.
Hudson wrestled three matches at 120 pounds. He rebounded from a pin in Thursday’s first round to collect a victory in Friday morning’s consolation match. He pinned Yutan’s Trev Arlt in 2:43. Hudson ended the year against Broken Bow’s Trey Garey in the second round of consolations.
Jones and Knott both captured state medals for the Lions. Jones finished third with a 4-1 mark at 160 pounds and Knott placed fourth with a 3-2 mark at 182 pounds.
Jones marched into the semifinals with two pins on Thursday morning. He defeated Jace Wid of Perkins County in 1:57 and stopped Archbishop Bergan’s Dylan Marchand in 2:11.
Jones squared off against Valentine senior Chase Olson in Friday night’s semifinals. Olson took a 2-1 lead after the first period and went up 3-1 in the second period. Jones trimmed the gap to 3-2 with an escape with 1:46 to go, but Olson was able to guard against his takedown attempts the rest of the way.
Jones earned third place on Saturday morning with a pair of quick pins. He stopped Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central in 1:22 and Twin River’s Jaxson Jones in 2:04.
Knott swept his way into the semifinals with pins in his first two matches. He dominated Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand in 1:09 and Jarron Metzler of Oakland-Craig in 1:11.
Knott then matched up with undefeated Lathan Duda of Broken Bow in the semifinals. Knott cut a 3-1 deficit to 3-2 in the third period with an escape at the 0:48 mark. Duda was able to hold off Knott in the final seconds to win.
Knott rebounded on Saturday morning with a 3-1 overtime victory over Conestoga’s Owen Snipes. Amherst’s Cole Stokebrand captured a 5-2 triumph in the third-place match.
You have free articles remaining.
Hudson ended his season 30-19, Jones finished 50-4 and Knott collected a 48-3 mark. The three Lions helped Louisville place 13th in team standings with 41 points. Louisville collected the top score of any East Central Nebraska Conference program in the Class C field.
Jones finished his Louisville career with the most victories in program history. He ended his four years with a 162-36 mark. He also climbed to the top of LHS charts with a school-best 122 career pins.
Knott also reached the 150-victory milestone this season. He pocketed conference and district titles and participated in his second straight state tournament.
Class C Team Results
David City 127, Ord 98.5, Valentine 98, David City Aquinas 87, Archbishop Bergan 85, Milford 67.5, Amherst 65, Logan View 65, Broken Bow 62.5, Raymond Central 60, Syracuse 50, Cross County/Osceola 46, Louisville 41, Bridgeport 38.5, Bishop Neumann 37, Wilber-Clatonia 37, Hi-Line 36, Conestoga 35, Wisner-Pilger 32, Arcadia/Loup City 31, Malcolm 31, Fort Calhoun 30.5, Boone Central/Newman Grove 30, Twin River 29, Sutton 27, Fillmore Central 25, Gibbon 24, Battle Creek 22, Madison 22, Chase County 20, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer/Pawnee City 15, North Bend Central 14, Oakland-Craig 14, Ravenna 13.5, Shelby-Rising City 13, Loomis/Bertrand 12, Mitchell 12, Wood River 11, Lutheran High Northeast 10, Norfolk Catholic 8, Ponca 7, Winnebago 7, Doniphan-Trumbull 6.5, Johnson County Central 6, Yutan 6, Hershey 5, St. Paul 5, Bancroft-Rosalie/Lyons-Decatur Northeast 4, Crofton/Bloomfield 4, Kearney Catholic 4, Perkins County 4, Hartington Cedar Catholic 3, Lincoln Christian 2, Ainsworth 1, Columbus Scotus 0, Gordon-Rushville 0, Grand Island Central Catholic 0, Lincoln Lutheran 0, Quad County Northeast 0, Tri County 0
Louisville Results
120 – Brock Hudson
Pinned by Mitch Albrecht (Raymond Central) 3:25, pinned Trev Arlt (Yutan) 2:43, pinned by Trey Garey (Broken Bow) 2:58
160 – Dylan Jones (3rd)
Pinned Jace Wid (Perkins County) 1:57, pinned Dylan Marchand (Archbishop Bergan) 2:11, dec. by Chase Olson (Valentine) 3-2, pinned Gavin Hinrichs (Fillmore Central) 1:22, pinned Jaxson Jones (Twin River) 2:04
182 – Brady Knott (4th)
Pinned Joel Abramson (Loomis/Bertrand) 1:09, pinned Jarron Metzler (Oakland-Craig) 1:11, dec. by Lathan Duda (Broken Bow) 3-2, dec. Owen Snipes (Conestoga) 3-1 (OT), dec. by Cole Stokebrand (Amherst) 5-2