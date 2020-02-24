Lions produce points at state tournament

Jones earned third place on Saturday morning with a pair of quick pins. He stopped Gavin Hinrichs of Fillmore Central in 1:22 and Twin River’s Jaxson Jones in 2:04.

Knott swept his way into the semifinals with pins in his first two matches. He dominated Joel Abramson of Loomis/Bertrand in 1:09 and Jarron Metzler of Oakland-Craig in 1:11.

Knott then matched up with undefeated Lathan Duda of Broken Bow in the semifinals. Knott cut a 3-1 deficit to 3-2 in the third period with an escape at the 0:48 mark. Duda was able to hold off Knott in the final seconds to win.

Knott rebounded on Saturday morning with a 3-1 overtime victory over Conestoga’s Owen Snipes. Amherst’s Cole Stokebrand captured a 5-2 triumph in the third-place match.

Hudson ended his season 30-19, Jones finished 50-4 and Knott collected a 48-3 mark. The three Lions helped Louisville place 13th in team standings with 41 points. Louisville collected the top score of any East Central Nebraska Conference program in the Class C field.

Jones finished his Louisville career with the most victories in program history. He ended his four years with a 162-36 mark. He also climbed to the top of LHS charts with a school-best 122 career pins.