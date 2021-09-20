Lions produce positive yardage against Falls City

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes sent plenty of scoring fireworks into the air Friday night with their ability to run the football against Falls City.
The Lions took down the Tigers 57-38 in a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of offense. Louisville ended the evening with 587 total yards and the Tigers racked up 510 yards. The schools combined for 46 first downs in a game that had just seven penalties.
Fans at Louisville’s stadium watched the Lions take advantage of their powerful running game in the first quarter. LHS quarterback Sam Ahl put the team in front with a 59-yard scamper early in the period, and Wade Powles created a 14-6 lead with a 70-yard dash on the next possession.
The teams were tied at 14-14 before Louisville took control with 28 unanswered points. Harrison Klein and Ahl each finished drives with short touchdown runs in the second quarter, and Klein returned an interception 95 yards to make the halftime gap 35-14. Ahl then began the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown sprint.
Ahl added touchdown runs of 34 and 69 yards to give the Lions a 57-22 advantage. Falls City (0-4) created the final margin with two late touchdowns.
Louisville (2-2) finished the game with 545 rushing yards. Ahl gained a large portion of that rushing total with 260 yards and five touchdowns on ten carries. Klein generated 120 yards and one touchdown on 18 attempts, and Powles finished with 95 yards and one touchdown on four carries.
Cody Hiatt gained 41 yards on five rushing tries for Louisville. Quincy Trent added 15 yards and Nick McCaul had 14 yards on the ground.
Ahl completed a pair of passes during the evening. Sam Luellen hauled in one 34-yard reception and Trent caught one pass for eight yards.
Multiple players had productive games on defense for Louisville. Klein collected two interceptions and made three solo and five assisted tackles, and Reed Toelle compiled four solo and seven assisted tackles against the Tigers. Hiatt chipped in four solo and two assisted tackles and Alec Lueder had three solo stops and one sack.
Cody Hrdy intercepted one pass, Powles made three solo tackles and Cody Lutz tallied three solo and three assisted tackles. McCaul made three solo and two assisted stops and Luellen had two solo and five assisted tackles. Ahl, Trent, Hrdy, Cash Biesterfeld, Will Josoff, Walker Porter, Coen Tomanek and Tanner Barry each made one solo tackle.
Ahl finished 7-of-7 on his extra-point kicks. He also booted nine kickoffs during the evening. Louisville did not have to punt in the game.
The Lions will continue their season Friday with a home game against Malcolm (1-3). The Lions and Clippers are scheduled to square off at 7 p.m.
Falls City 14 0 8 16 – 38
Louisville 14 21 14 8 – 57
Scoring Summary
1st Quarter
LOU – Ahl 59 run (Ahl kick)
FCY – Falls City 1 run (kick no good)
LOU – Powles 70 run (Ahl kick)
FCY – Falls City 1 run (run good)
2nd Quarter
LOU – Klein 6 run (Ahl kick)
LOU – Ahl 2 run (Ahl kick)
LOU _ Klein 95 interception return (Ahl kick)
3rd Quarter
LOU – Ahl 59 run (Ahl kick)
FCY – Falls City 5 run (run good)
LOU – Ahl 34 run (Ahl kick)
4th Quarter
LOU – Ahl 69 run (Klein run)
FCY – Falls City 61 run (run good)
FCY – Falls City 14 pass (run good)