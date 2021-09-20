Lions produce positive yardage against Falls City

LOUISVILLE – Louisville athletes sent plenty of scoring fireworks into the air Friday night with their ability to run the football against Falls City.

The Lions took down the Tigers 57-38 in a game that featured more than 1,000 yards of offense. Louisville ended the evening with 587 total yards and the Tigers racked up 510 yards. The schools combined for 46 first downs in a game that had just seven penalties.

Fans at Louisville’s stadium watched the Lions take advantage of their powerful running game in the first quarter. LHS quarterback Sam Ahl put the team in front with a 59-yard scamper early in the period, and Wade Powles created a 14-6 lead with a 70-yard dash on the next possession.

The teams were tied at 14-14 before Louisville took control with 28 unanswered points. Harrison Klein and Ahl each finished drives with short touchdown runs in the second quarter, and Klein returned an interception 95 yards to make the halftime gap 35-14. Ahl then began the third quarter with a 59-yard touchdown sprint.

Ahl added touchdown runs of 34 and 69 yards to give the Lions a 57-22 advantage. Falls City (0-4) created the final margin with two late touchdowns.