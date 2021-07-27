Lions reach district baseball title game

MALCOLM – Louisville/Weeping Water marched ahead in the district tournament bracket this week with multiple big scoring outbursts on the diamond.
The Lions traveled to Malcolm Ballpark for action in the Area C3 Senior Legion Tournament. Fifth-seeded L/WW fell to fourth-seeded Elmwood-Murdock/Nehawka in the first round, but the team rebounded after that.
Louisville/Weeping Water scored 16 runs against Valparaiso, 17 runs in a rematch with E-M/N and 13 runs in a victory over top-seeded Malcolm. The team advanced to Tuesday night’s championship game against second-seeded Syracuse.
L/WW 16, Valparaiso 6
The Lions began walking on their comeback trail Saturday afternoon against Valparaiso. The squad opened the game with four runs in the first inning and added three in the second. L/WW stayed on that hot scoring path with seven runs in the fourth inning and two more runs in the fifth.
Nash Callahan sparked the team’s offense with two hits. He blasted a three-run home run and finished the day with four runs batted in.
Jake Renner had one hit and two RBI, Gwyer Leach went 2-for-3 with one RBI and Brayden Powell finished with one hit and one RBI. Gage Scholting added one hit and one RBI in the victory.
Treyton Savage, Scholting and Renner made appearances on the pitching mound. Savage allowed three hits and one walk with three strikeouts in 1 2/3 innings, and Scholting yielded three hits and one walk with two strikeouts in three innings. Renner worked one-third of an inning and registered one strikeout.
L/WW 430 72 – 16 8 1
Valparaiso 131 10 – 6 6 2
L/WW 17, E-M/N 3
The Lions produced a powerful performance in Sunday afternoon’s rematch with the Nationals. The team snapped a 3-3 tie with nine runs in the third inning. L/WW added five runs in the fourth inning to create a mercy-rule situation.
Powell helped the Lions with one single, one home run, one walk and four RBI. Renner blasted two doubles and drove in two runs, and Treyton Savage tallied one double, one single and three RBI.
Scholting knocked a home run and posted three RBI, Chase Savage went 2-for-2 with one RBI and Brady Knott went 2-for-3 with one RBI. Leach had one hit and one RBI and Avery Heath drew a pair of walks.
Treyton Savage compiled four strikeouts in five innings on the mound. He scattered four hits and one walk and gave up just one earned run.
E-M/N 300 00 – 3 4 5
L/WW 309 5x – 17 12 1
L/WW 13, Malcolm 10
Monday night’s matchup between Louisville/Weeping Water and Malcolm came down to the final pitch. Renner crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Lions past the Clippers.
Malcolm began the evening with a solo run in the first inning, but the game’s scoring trajectory soared after that. L/WW seized the lead with five runs in the bottom of the third. Heath highlighted the inning with a two-run single down the left-field line.
The Clippers used consecutive RBI doubles to get within 5-4 in the fourth, but the Lions responded to the threat in their turn at the plate. Powell knocked a two-out single and reached third base safely on a grounder by Scholting. Callahan then clobbered a three-run home run over the left-field fence.
Malcolm used a two-run single from Drew Walters to move within 8-6 in the fifth inning. L/WW regained the same amount of distance on the scoreboard with a pair of runs in the bottom of the frame. Knott hustled down the first-base line for an infield single, and Renner slammed the first pitch he saw over the fence in straightaway center.
Malcolm ensured a dramatic ending by knotting the scoreboard at 10-10. Dillon Beach touched the plate on a wild pitch and Hayden Frank drilled a two-run home run in the sixth inning. The Clippers were down to their final strike in the seventh inning when Connor Zegar drove in Colt Reiling with a single to center.
That set the stage for L/WW’s victory in walk-off fashion. Heath crushed a double to the left-field fence with one out, and pinch-runner Ethan Essary moved to third on a single by Knott. Renner then lined a home run to center field to spark a celebration. His teammates surrounded him as he crossed the plate for the final run.
Renner ended the game with two home runs and five RBI, and Knott boosted the Lions with a 3-for-4 evening at the plate. Heath had two hits and two RBI, Callahan drove in three runs and Scholting finished the night with two RBI. Powell added one hit and one RBI for the Lions.
L/WW will need to beat Syracuse twice tonight to win the double-elimination tournament. The first game is scheduled to start at 6:30 p.m. at Malcolm.
Malcolm 100 323 1 – 10 18 4
L/WW 005 320 3 – 13 9 0