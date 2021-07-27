Lions reach district baseball title game

E-M/N 300 00 – 3 4 5

L/WW 309 5x – 17 12 1

L/WW 13, Malcolm 10

Monday night’s matchup between Louisville/Weeping Water and Malcolm came down to the final pitch. Renner crushed a three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift the Lions past the Clippers.

Malcolm began the evening with a solo run in the first inning, but the game’s scoring trajectory soared after that. L/WW seized the lead with five runs in the bottom of the third. Heath highlighted the inning with a two-run single down the left-field line.

The Clippers used consecutive RBI doubles to get within 5-4 in the fourth, but the Lions responded to the threat in their turn at the plate. Powell knocked a two-out single and reached third base safely on a grounder by Scholting. Callahan then clobbered a three-run home run over the left-field fence.