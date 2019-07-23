DeWITT – Louisville/Weeping Water and Syracuse both entered the state baseball tournament knowing they would likely have to face each other at some point during the week.
Their second-round matchup Monday night produced all of the drama of a state championship contest.
Cooper Carlson delivered a game-winning single in the bottom of the seventh inning to lift Syracuse past L/WW 3-2. The teams squared off in the Class C Junior Legion State Tournament at Cody Park-Legion Field near DeWitt.
Both sides walked onto the diamond fresh off big scoring performances in their first-round games. Syracuse had stopped Imperial 8-1 and L/WW had defeated Pierce 23-3 on the opening day.
It appeared as though the two teams might repeat that offensive success early on. L/WW leadoff batter Tyler Mackling doubled and came home on a RBI hit from Brayden Powell in the first inning. Syracuse copied that feat in its half of the inning when Kayden DeGolyer knocked in Carlson with a single.
The teams settled into a pitcher’s duel after that. The game remained 1-1 until L/WW’s Jake Renner scored on a balk in the top of the fourth. DeGolyer helped Syracuse respond with a RBI hit in the bottom of the frame.
L/WW’s Avery Heath cut down a Syracuse baserunner with a strong throw in the fifth inning to preserve the tie. The teams stayed deadlocked at 2-2 until the final frame. Owen Wander reached base for Syracuse and moved into scoring position. He raced home on Carlson’s single with two outs.
Heath finished with two hits for L/WW and Powell had one RBI. Renner, Nash Callahan and Sam Ahl all drew one walk for the Lions.
Josh Nolte had five strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings on the mound for L/WW. Mackling struck out three Rockets in two innings.
Grant Stubbendick finished 3-for-3 with one double for Syracuse. Carlson collected three hits and DeGolyer went 2-for-3 with two RBI.
The Lions will take on Shelton-Gibbon today at 2 p.m. in the elimination bracket. The winner will advance to an elimination-bracket contest against either Syracuse or Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The state championship game is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday.
Louisville/Weeping Water 100 100 0 – 2 6 1
Syracuse 100 100 1 – 3 9 0