Lions run past Mustangs in final game of season

RAYMOND – Louisville finished its football season on a positive note Friday night with a double-digit victory over Raymond Central.

Louisville collected a 53-32 triumph over the Mustangs in the district game. The Lions jumped ahead 21-0 in the first quarter and remained on top the rest of the way.

Louisville gained the upper hand against the Mustangs with a strong start to the game. Harrison Klein put the Lions ahead early in the first quarter with a 77-yard touchdown run, and Sam Ahl connected with Sam Luellen on a 20-yard scoring strike. Ahl ended the stanza with a touchdown run from the 5-yard line.

Quincy Trent gave Louisville a 28-6 lead when he burst five yards across the goal line on a running play. Klein helped LHS collect additional energy late in the second quarter. His 66-yard touchdown sprint let the Lions enter the break with a 34-6 edge.

Raymond Central (3-6) attempted to come back in the second half. The team scored twice early in the third quarter before Louisville regained a large cushion. Ahl’s 25-yard touchdown run and a ten-yard touchdown scamper by Klein made it 46-18. Klein capped the team’s scoring in the fourth quarter with a run from the 6-yard line.

Louisville finished its campaign 3-6. Klein, Ahl, Iyn Hoefener, Reed Toelle, Alec Lueder, Garron Bragg, Coen Tomanek, Tyson Warner and Will Rose were the team’s nine seniors.

Louisville 21 13 12 7 – 53

Raymond Central 0 6 19 7 – 32

Scoring Summary

1st Quarter

LOU – Klein 77 run (Ahl kick)

LOU – Luellen 20 pass from Ahl (Ahl kick)

LOU – Ahl 5 run (Ahl kick)

2nd Quarter

RCHS – Raymond Central 2 pass (kick no good)

LOU – Trent 5 run (Ahl kick)

LOU – Klein 66 run (kick no good)

3rd Quarter

RCHS – Raymond Central 4 run (kick no good)

RCHS – Raymond Central 20 pass (run no good)

LOU – Ahl 25 run (kick no good)

LOU – Klein 10 run (run no good)

RCHS – Raymond Central 4 pass (kick good)

4th Quarter

RCHS – Raymond Central 11 pass (kick good)

LOU – Klein 6 run (kick good)

