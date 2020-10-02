Lions secure awards at Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN – Three Louisville athletes earned medals Thursday with their efforts against runners from more than a dozen schools.
The Lions traveled to Pioneers Park in Lincoln for the Lincoln Lutheran Invite. Sophie Korytowski, Charlee Peacock and Jaxson Barnes returned to Cass County with medals.
Korytowski and Peacock each won awards in the girls race. Korytowski placed fifth in 22:04.56 and Peacock was 11th in 22:27.72. Hailey Teller added a 23rd-place time of 23:36.96 during the day.
The Louisville boys earned fourth place in team standings with 76 points. Barnes led the group with a 15th-place result of 18:43.63. Eric Heard, Talon Ball, Ty Euans, Scott Blumer and Chase Savage compiled times for the Lions at the race.
Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell took home the top prize in the girls race in 20:27.78. Lincoln Pius X’s Owen Sovereign won the boys title in 17:46.36.
Girls Team Results
Tri County 21, Lincoln Christian 32, Lincoln Pius X 37, Omaha Concordia 67, Wahoo 81, East Butler 105, Archbishop Bergan, College View Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Louisville, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Yutan no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Sadye Daniell (LCHS) 20:27.78, 2) Brekyn Kok (CCS) 21:10.62, 3) Annie Hueser (LCHS) 21:12.99, 4) Hannah Holtmeier (TRI) 21:27.04, 5) Sophie Korytowski (LOU) 22:04.56, 6) Natalie Darrough (CVA) 22:08.24, 7) Andie Koch (TRI) 22:09.84, 8) Ashlei McDonald (JCC) 22:11.80, 9) Ella Crawford (TRI) 22:18.31, 10) Natalie Prichard (LPX) 22:27.55, 11) Charlee Peacock (LOU) 22:27.72, 12) Arisyn Bratt (LCHS) 22:28.62, 13) Abby Vacek (LPX) 22:30.53, 14) Evelyn Baker (TRI) 22:34.72, 15) Abbey Matthew (OCN) 22:41.34
Louisville Results
Sophie Korytowski 22:04.56 (5th), Charlee Peacock 22:27.72 (11th), Hailey Teller 23:36.96 (23rd)
Boys Team Results
Lincoln Pius X 17, Lincoln Christian 44, Cornerstone Christian 71, Louisville 76, Lincoln Lutheran 93, Wahoo 99, Omaha Concordia 103, Yutan 134, Tri County 164, Archbishop Bergan, College View Academy, East Butler, Johnson County Central no team scores
Top 15 Results
1) Owen Sovereign (LPX) 17:46.36, 2) Logan Lebo (LLHS) 17:50.74, 3) Logan Larson (TRI) 17:52.95, 4) Lucas Steuter (LPX) 18:01.88, 5) Nick Patzel (LPX) 18:04.98, 6) Jonathon Xing (LCHS) 18:05.69, 7) Cole Sellhorn (LPX) 18:13.12, 8) Carson Reynolds (WAH) 18:13.96, 9) Ashton Hughes (CCS) 18:15.49, 10) Tyler Wheeler (LCHS) 18:21.75, 11) Ryan Garvey (OCN) 18:24.48, 12) Hudson Opp (LCHS) 18:32.78, 13) Justin Sherman (CCS) 18:38.51, 14) Brady Franzen (LLHS) 18:40.04, 15) Jaxson Barnes (LOU) 18:43.63
Louisville Results
Jaxson Barnes 18:43.63 (15th), Eric Heard 18:54.27 (18th), Talon Ball 18:59.93 (21st), Ty Euans 19:06.40 (22nd), Scott Blumer 20:50.61 (44th), Chase Savage 20:50.75 (45th)
