Lions secure awards at Lincoln Lutheran

LINCOLN – Three Louisville athletes earned medals Thursday with their efforts against runners from more than a dozen schools.

The Lions traveled to Pioneers Park in Lincoln for the Lincoln Lutheran Invite. Sophie Korytowski, Charlee Peacock and Jaxson Barnes returned to Cass County with medals.

Korytowski and Peacock each won awards in the girls race. Korytowski placed fifth in 22:04.56 and Peacock was 11th in 22:27.72. Hailey Teller added a 23rd-place time of 23:36.96 during the day.

The Louisville boys earned fourth place in team standings with 76 points. Barnes led the group with a 15th-place result of 18:43.63. Eric Heard, Talon Ball, Ty Euans, Scott Blumer and Chase Savage compiled times for the Lions at the race.

Lincoln Christian’s Sadye Daniell took home the top prize in the girls race in 20:27.78. Lincoln Pius X’s Owen Sovereign won the boys title in 17:46.36.

Girls Team Results

Tri County 21, Lincoln Christian 32, Lincoln Pius X 37, Omaha Concordia 67, Wahoo 81, East Butler 105, Archbishop Bergan, College View Academy, Cornerstone Christian, Louisville, Johnson County Central, Lincoln Lutheran, Yutan no team scores