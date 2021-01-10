Lions secure home victory over Syracuse

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls kept Syracuse from driving in a fast scoring lane with their defensive work Friday night.
The Lions slowed down a potent Syracuse offense in a 54-41 home victory. Louisville held the Rockets to 17 points in the first half and closed out the game in the fourth quarter. Syracuse whittled the lead down to 47-37 but the Lions held firm in the final stretch.
Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said he was proud of the Lions (7-5) for their defensive effort against Syracuse’s talented lineup. Six-foot junior Lily Vollertsen finished with 26 points, but the Lions held the rest of the Rockets to 15 combined points. The only losses for Syracuse (8-3) prior to Friday night had been against ranked opponents Lincoln Lutheran and Falls City Sacred Heart.
“The girls played a really strong game tonight,” Johnson said. “Syracuse is a tough team, but our girls did a great job against Vollertsen. She’s a really good player and she ended up having 26 points, but it never felt like she was taking over the game. And our guards did a great job guarding their perimeter players and making it tough for them to get open looks.
“That was our first complete game of the year from start to finish, and it came against one of the best teams in our conference. This is one of those games that you can circle at the end of the year and say that this was a great win.”
Louisville flew ahead of the Rockets in the opening four minutes. Avery Heilig buried a 3-pointer on the team’s first trip, and McKenzie Norris dished out assists to Lexi Hans and Lauren Votta on the next two possessions. A 3-pointer from Norris and interior drive by Heilig gave the Lions an early 12-3 lead.
Syracuse closed the gap to 18-15 midway through the second quarter, but the Lions responded to the threat. Votta rebounded a missed shot and threw an outlet pass to Jennifer Katz for a layup and free throw, and Katz took a pass from Hans and drilled a 3-pointer less than 30 seconds later. Ella Johnson’s bounce pass to Norris for a layup increased the halftime lead to 26-17.
The Lions repeated the pattern in the third quarter. Syracuse rallied within 31-26 before Lea Kalkowski sank a 3-pointer and Votta made a short jumper. Sagan Leach’s 3-pointer and Jaylin Gaston’s basket helped the team rebuild a 41-27 advantage.
Vollertsen scored five straight points to bring Syracuse within 47-37 with 1:36 to play. Louisville erased those comeback hopes with assertive offense. Johnson found Norris for a short jumper and Heilig and Katz each made free throws in a 23-second span. A short jumper from Katz allowed Louisville to put 54 on the scoreboard.
“I was happy to see that we kept our composure in the game,” Johnson said. “Syracuse is a team that can put pressure on you in a hurry, but the girls executed well and did a lot of really nice things. We didn’t have very many turnovers and we got good shots most of the time. That’s something we can definitely build on.”
Heilig finished the night with 15 points and Norris collected nine points, three assists, one rebound and one steal. Katz ended the evening with 11 points, two steals and two rebounds, and Johnson anchored the post with one point, three blocks, eight rebounds and three assists.
Hans contributed four points, two assists and two rebounds, and Votta delivered six points, two boards and one steal for Louisville. Kalkowski had three points and two assists, Leach posted three points and one assist and Gaston tallied two points and one rebound.
“We’re becoming the type of team that I thought we could be this season,” Johnson said. “I’m really proud of the girls for the hard work they’ve put in already. We’re moving in the right direction.”
Syracuse 9 8 10 14 – 41
Louisville 15 11 15 13 – 54
Syracuse (41)
L. Moss 0-3 0-1 0, Wilhelm 0-6 1-2 1, J. Moss 5-9 0-1 10, Roberts 1-3 0-0 2, Vollertsen 9-19 7-11 26, Stanley 0-1 0-0 0, Cast 1-1 0-0 2. Totals 16-42 8-15 41.
Louisville (54)
Norris 4-7 0-0 9, Hans 1-2 2-4 4, Heilig 4-5 5-8 15, Votta 3-5 0-0 6, Johnson 0-3 1-4 1, Katz 4-5 2-4 11, Leach 1-2 0-0 3, Gaston 1-2 0-0 2, Kalkowski 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 19-32 10-20 54.