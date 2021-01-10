Lions secure home victory over Syracuse

LOUISVILLE – The Louisville girls kept Syracuse from driving in a fast scoring lane with their defensive work Friday night.

The Lions slowed down a potent Syracuse offense in a 54-41 home victory. Louisville held the Rockets to 17 points in the first half and closed out the game in the fourth quarter. Syracuse whittled the lead down to 47-37 but the Lions held firm in the final stretch.

Louisville head coach Wally Johnson said he was proud of the Lions (7-5) for their defensive effort against Syracuse’s talented lineup. Six-foot junior Lily Vollertsen finished with 26 points, but the Lions held the rest of the Rockets to 15 combined points. The only losses for Syracuse (8-3) prior to Friday night had been against ranked opponents Lincoln Lutheran and Falls City Sacred Heart.

“The girls played a really strong game tonight,” Johnson said. “Syracuse is a tough team, but our girls did a great job against Vollertsen. She’s a really good player and she ended up having 26 points, but it never felt like she was taking over the game. And our guards did a great job guarding their perimeter players and making it tough for them to get open looks.