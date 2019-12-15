NORTH BEND – Five Louisville wrestlers squared off against athletes from across eastern Nebraska on Saturday at the North Bend Central Invite.
Brock Hudson, Reed Toelle, Kyler Jones, Dylan Jones and Brady Knott took part in the tournament. The Lions placed ninth in team standings with 70.5 points.
Knott led the Lions with a first-place medal at 182 pounds. He pinned Reilly Miller of David City Aquinas and Zach McGee of Logan View to reach the title match against Tri County’s Brandon Beeson. Knott posted a 16-1 technical fall over Beeson in 4:24.
Knott improved his season mark to 8-1. Beeson had been 15-1 before the championship match.
Dylan Jones and Hudson both joined Knott in medal ceremonies. Jones placed third at 160 pounds and Hudson finished fourth at 126 pounds. Jones improved to 9-1 and Hudson improved to 5-2.
Team Results
David City Aquinas 215, Logan View 197.5, Pierce 189, Arlington 153, Tri County 108, Wisner-Pilger 90, North Bend Central 80, Elkhorn Mount Michael 71, Louisville 70.5, Winside 70, Lincoln Christian 44, Johnson County Central 31, Freeman 18, Winnebago 14, Cedar Bluffs 10
Louisville Results
126 – Brock Hudson (4th)
Pinned Blake Bolling (PRC) 3:04, pinned by Zach Zitek (DCA) 1:00, pinned Matthew Frederick (WNS) 1:34, pinned by Trevor Cooley (ARL) 1:47
145 – Reed Toelle
Pinned by Gavin Lampman (WSP) 1:21, pinned Kyler Bigley (FRE) 2:09, pinned by Kyler Jones (LOU) 0:59
145 – Kyler Jones
Pinned Colin Rhynalds (NBC) 1:22, pinned by Collin Burdess (ARL) 0:49, pinned Reed Toelle (LOU) 0:59, pinned Nate McDonald (NBC) 2:41, pinned by Cole Reedy (TRI) 2:28
160 – Dylan Jones (3rd)
Pinned Jaden Jones (PRC) 2:14, pinned Brody Dickinson (FRE) 3:41, dec. by Zander Schweitzer (PRC) 7-5, pinned Bailey Waltke (TRI) 2:15, dec. Ethan Mullaly (NBC) 11-4
182 – Brady Knott (1st)
Pinned Reilly Miller (DCA) 0:19, pinned Zach McGee (LGV) 2:29, tech fall Brandon Beeson (TRI) 16-1 (4:24)