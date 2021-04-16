Lions secure points at Syracuse track meet

SYRACUSE – Louisville track and field athletes battled a large number of teams Thursday during action in Syracuse.

The Lions took part in the Scott Nisely Invite throughout the morning and afternoon. The meet included 11 schools from as far away as Fairbury and Superior. The Louisville girls placed 11th with four points and the LHS boys were tenth with 19 points.

Cadance Stenger paced the LHS girls with three medals at the meet. She placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100 meters. She teamed up with Sagan Leach, Megan Gissler and Isandra Hagge for a sixth-place award in the 1,600-meter relay.

Sam Ahl earned medals in the 400 and long jump for the LHS boys. Cordale Moxey pocketed a third-place distance of 39-0 1/2 in the triple jump, and Talon Ball delivered a fourth-place run in the 1,600.

Eric Heard, Jaxson Barnes, Cody Hiatt and Ball chipped in a third-place time of 9:04.09 in the 3,200 relay. They defeated Crete by nearly six seconds for the bronze medal. Norris (8:48.84) and Nebraska City (8:58.26) posted the top two times in the race.