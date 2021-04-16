Lions secure points at Syracuse track meet

SYRACUSE – Louisville track and field athletes battled a large number of teams Thursday during action in Syracuse.
The Lions took part in the Scott Nisely Invite throughout the morning and afternoon. The meet included 11 schools from as far away as Fairbury and Superior. The Louisville girls placed 11th with four points and the LHS boys were tenth with 19 points.
Cadance Stenger paced the LHS girls with three medals at the meet. She placed fifth in the 300-meter hurdles and sixth in the 100 meters. She teamed up with Sagan Leach, Megan Gissler and Isandra Hagge for a sixth-place award in the 1,600-meter relay.
Sam Ahl earned medals in the 400 and long jump for the LHS boys. Cordale Moxey pocketed a third-place distance of 39-0 1/2 in the triple jump, and Talon Ball delivered a fourth-place run in the 1,600.
Eric Heard, Jaxson Barnes, Cody Hiatt and Ball chipped in a third-place time of 9:04.09 in the 3,200 relay. They defeated Crete by nearly six seconds for the bronze medal. Norris (8:48.84) and Nebraska City (8:58.26) posted the top two times in the race.
The Beatrice girls and Norris boys both won team titles in convincing fashion. Beatrice (107 points) was the only girls squad to finish with a triple-digit team total, and Norris (140.33) more than doubled the output of runner-up Lincoln Christian (66).
Many Louisville athletes will travel to Plattsmouth on Monday for a meet. Field events will begin at 3:30 p.m. and running events will start at 4 p.m.
The full varsity teams will return home on Thursday, April 22, for the Louisville Invite. Field events are slated to begin at 1:30 p.m.
Girls Team Results
Beatrice 107, Norris 88.33, Syracuse 80, Fairbury 61.16, Superior 46, Lincoln Christian 39, Crete 38.50, Nebraska City 23, Auburn 20, Falls City 20, Louisville 4
Louisville Results
100 – Cadance Stenger, 13.55 (6th)
300-meter hurdles – Cadance Stenger, 53.07 (5th)
1,600-meter relay – Louisville (Cadance Stenger, Sagan Leach, Megan Gissler, Isandra Hagge), 4:45.14 (6th)
Boys Team Results
Norris 140.33, Lincoln Christian 66, Crete 49, Beatrice 47.33, Superior 43, Nebraska City 42, Auburn 41.33, Syracuse 34, Falls City 31, Louisville 19, Fairbury 14
Louisville Results