Lions secure state medal in relay race

OMAHA – Mira Fosmer, Megan Gissler, Wyleigh Bateman and Ella Aaberg beamed with joy after their state race Friday afternoon when they saw their time appear on the scoreboard.

Their smiles went even wider after they learned they had become state medalists.

The four Lions captured eighth place in the 3,200-meter relay at the Class C State Meet. The Louisville quartet posted a time of 10:24.22 to secure the state medal. They defeated Sutton by nearly five seconds for the final spot on the awards podium.

Aaberg said the Lions were motivated to do well during the day. They ran against numerous athletes who had earned state medals in the distance relay the previous year.

“We wanted to prove to ourselves that we could come out and compete with everyone today,” Aaberg said. “We definitely wanted to place, so it’s a really good feeling to know that all of that hard work has paid off. It’s really exciting.”

Fosmer began the race for Louisville and posted a blistering pace in the first 800 meters. She finished the initial leg in 2:25.597 and put the team in a leading position.

“I was hoping to do the best I could,” Fosmer said. “I wanted to do my best to get the team in a good spot to start things off. That was my biggest goal.”

Gissler took the baton from Fosmer and turned in a time of 2:41.520 in her 800 meters. She fought off challenges from several other runners to maintain Louisville’s place in the medal pack.

“I wanted to make sure I kept the team near the front,” Gissler said. “That was all I was thinking about the whole way.”

Bateman took her turn in the third leg and produced a time of 2:44.000. She said she was excited to have a chance to stay in the leading group of runners.

“I wanted to do a good job for the team,” Bateman said. “It was fun being out there. It was something I’ll remember for a long time. It was our last race of the season and I wanted to end it on a good note.”

Bateman gave the baton to Aaberg to set up the team’s final 800 meters. Aaberg compiled a split of 2:33.096 to ensure Louisville would take part in that afternoon’s medal ceremony.

“I knew I had to push myself as hard as I could for those two laps,” Aaberg said. “My legs kind of feel like jello right now, but it’s worth it because we were able to get a medal. It’s the best feeling you can have.”

Bishop Neumann claimed the state championship with a mark of 9:54.02. Hastings St. Cecilia (10:03.62) and David City Aquinas (10:13.25) captured the next two spots. Louisville’s season-best time of 10:24.22 outpaced Sutton’s 10:29.04 for the eighth-place medal.

Aaberg said the Lions felt proud about their accomplishment because they were able to give head coach Chase Rasby a positive going-away present. Rasby will be teaching at Norris next year after spending 13 seasons as Louisville’s head track and field coach.

“It’s our coach’s last season here, so we wanted to prove that we were a good group to end with,” Aaberg said. “We wanted to make sure that we ended things right for him.”

