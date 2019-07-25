DeWITT – Louisville/Weeping Water ensured an extra day at the state tournament Tuesday with a shutout performance against Shelton-Gibbon.
The Lions captured a 6-0 triumph in the elimination bracket of the Class C State Junior Legion Tournament. L/WW pitcher Avery Heath played a big role in the victory with his work on the mound. He tossed a complete-game shutout and limited Shelton-Gibbon to four hits.
Louisville/Weeping Water went ahead in the second inning. Jake Renner reached on an error and later came home on a RBI groundout from Gage Scholting.
L/WW tried to increase its 1-0 lead by loading the bases with one out in the third. Shelton-Gibbon third baseman Matt Wiseman prevented the Lions from crossing the plate by starting an inning-ending double play.
The Lions changed the 1-0 margin in a powerful way in the sixth inning. Brayden Powell blasted a solo home run and Heath and Scholting each notched RBI singles to make it 4-0.
L/WW put the game out of reach in the seventh. The Lions tacked on two runs to create a 6-0 lead. Heath shut down Shelton-Gibbon in the final half-inning to preserve the victory.
Louisville/Weeping Water (18-8) advanced to a Wednesday night game against Palmer-Wolbach-Greeley in the state semifinals. Shelton-Gibbon saw its season come to a close after winning its district tournament the previous week.
Louisville/Weeping Water 010 003 2 – 6 6 2
Shelton-Gibbon 000 000 0 – 0 4 4