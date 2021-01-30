Lions soar past Yutan in conference semifinals

YUTAN – The Louisville girls built a fortress around their basketball hoop Friday night with rock-solid defense against Yutan.
The Lions relied on their defense to stop the Chieftains 35-30 in the semifinals of the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament. Third-seeded Louisville kept second-seeded Yutan from finding easy scoring chances during the game. The Chieftains had reached the 40-point mark eight previous times this season, but Louisville prevented them from repeating that feat in the league tournament.
LHS head coach Wally Johnson said he was excited about the team’s enthusiasm toward the defensive strategy. Louisville limited Yutan to just ten shots in the first half and converted several steals into valuable fast-break baskets.
“The girls really executed the defensive game plan well,” Johnson said. “Yutan’s a scary team because they’re young and good, and they have players who can really cause problems for you if you’re not careful. We knew that our defense would have to keep them in check if we were going to win, and I thought the girls did a great job of doing that.”
Johnson said the team’s ability to handle pressure-packed situations also gave Louisville a winning edge. Yutan played in-your-face man-to-man defense and forced the Lions to spend more than a minute on some of their possessions. Louisville committed just four turnovers in the fourth quarter and had zero giveaways in the final three minutes.
“Yutan does a great job of pressuring you and forcing you to make good decisions, and I thought the girls stayed really composed out there in the face of that,” Johnson said. “Two or three weeks ago I’m not sure it would have been the same story, but that just shows how much they’ve matured and improved since then. I’m really, really proud of the way they kept their composure. That made a huge difference for us.”
Senior guard Jennifer Katz played a key role for the Lions with her defensive work. She made a pair of steals in the first quarter and converted one into a fast-break basket. She stepped in front of a third Yutan pass in the second quarter and raced downcourt for a layup.
Katz’s second-quarter steal knotted the game up at 12-12, and a post move from Ella Johnson let the Lions enter the break tied at 14-14. Johnson and McKenzie Norris each scored early in the third quarter to push Louisville to an 18-14 edge.
Louisville led 21-17 after three quarters and widened the gap to 25-19 with points from Avery Heilig and Norris. A long jumper by Katz made it 29-23 with 1:32 to play, and LHS held off Yutan’s comeback attempt with free throws. Lexi Hans, Heilig and Norris sank free throws on consecutive trips to generate a 33-25 lead.
Christina Kerkman’s layup with 12.4 seconds left and a 3-pointer from Maura Tichota with 1.8 seconds to go created a 33-30 ballgame. Louisville inbounded the basketball to Johnson after a Yutan timeout, and she sealed the outcome by sinking two free throws.
Katz ended the game with eight points, three steals, one assist and one rebound. Johnson poured in eight points, six rebounds, two assists and two steals, and Lauren Votta contributed six points, three rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Norris pocketed five points and one rebound and Heilig produced five points and one steal. Hans delivered one point, two rebounds and one steal, Jaylin Gaston secured two rebounds and Lea Kalkowski made one steal. Sagan Leach tallied two points and one rebound and Erin Stohlmann helped the team defensively.
“There were a lot of great leadership performances out there tonight,” Johnson said. “The girls were active tonight and made a lot of solution-based decisions out there. Yutan is good enough to give any team a lot of problems, but the girls figured out ways to find solutions to everything they saw. I’m really happy with the way they played.”
Louisville will face top-seeded Syracuse today at 5 p.m. for the NCC Tournament title. The Lions and Rockets will square off at Ashland-Greenwood for the championship.
Louisville 9 5 7 14 – 35
Yutan 4 10 3 13 – 30
Louisville (35)
Norris 1-5 3-6 5, Hans 0-5 1-2 1, Heilig 1-4 3-4 5, Votta 2-5 2-6 6, Johnson 2-2 4-5 8, Katz 4-5 0-0 8, Leach 0-0 2-2 2, Kalkowski 0-0 0-0 0, Gaston 0-0 0-0 0, Stohlmann 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 10-27 15-25 35.