Lions soar past Yutan in conference semifinals

“Yutan does a great job of pressuring you and forcing you to make good decisions, and I thought the girls stayed really composed out there in the face of that,” Johnson said. “Two or three weeks ago I’m not sure it would have been the same story, but that just shows how much they’ve matured and improved since then. I’m really, really proud of the way they kept their composure. That made a huge difference for us.”

Senior guard Jennifer Katz played a key role for the Lions with her defensive work. She made a pair of steals in the first quarter and converted one into a fast-break basket. She stepped in front of a third Yutan pass in the second quarter and raced downcourt for a layup.

Katz’s second-quarter steal knotted the game up at 12-12, and a post move from Ella Johnson let the Lions enter the break tied at 14-14. Johnson and McKenzie Norris each scored early in the third quarter to push Louisville to an 18-14 edge.

Louisville led 21-17 after three quarters and widened the gap to 25-19 with points from Avery Heilig and Norris. A long jumper by Katz made it 29-23 with 1:32 to play, and LHS held off Yutan’s comeback attempt with free throws. Lexi Hans, Heilig and Norris sank free throws on consecutive trips to generate a 33-25 lead.