Lions square off against Syracuse
Lions square off against Syracuse

Louisville Weeping Water American Legion baseball

SYRACUSE – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players battled Syracuse in a pair of close contests Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets edged L/WW by one run in both games of the Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader. The teams played under sunny skies at Syracuse Sports Complex.

Syracuse 6, L/WW Juniors 5

L/WW nearly walked away with a winning comeback against the Rockets. Louisville/Weeping Water trailed 3-0 before finding scoring traction in the final two innings. The team produced a four-run outburst in the sixth inning and went ahead 5-4 in the top of the seventh.

Syracuse responded with the game-ending rally in its half of the seventh. Jace Voorhees drove in the winning run to create the 6-5 margin.

Josh Nolte collected two hits, one walk and one RBI for Louisville/Weeping Water. Tyler Ingman drove in one run, Chase Savage had one hit and Ryder Manske and Kole Albert each walked once.

Gage Scholting worked 6 1/3 innings on the mound for L/WW. He limited Syracuse to six hits and struck out six Rockets. He issued three walks and fired first-pitch strikes to 21 batters.

Louisville/Weeping Water     000 004 1 – 5 5 4

Syracuse                                 003 001 2 – 6 6 2

Syracuse 5, L/WW Seniors 4

Grant Carlson and Cooper Carlson played key roles for Syracuse in a Senior Legion victory. Grant Carlson delivered three hits and three RBI for the Rockets and Cooper Carlson collected a pair of hits.

L/WW rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the top of the fourth. The team scored three times in the inning to go ahead 4-2. Brady Knott highlighted the outburst with a two-run single.

Syracuse took control of the game’s final stretch. The Rockets knotted the score in the bottom of the fifth and went ahead 5-4 in the sixth. The team held Louisville/Weeping Water scoreless in the seventh to win.

Brayden Powell helped L/WW’s offense with two hits and one RBI. Gwyer Leach, Jake Renner and Davis Carlson drew one walk apiece for the team.

Nolte pitched 5 2/3 innings for the Lions. He struck out five Rockets and yielded ten hits and two walks.

Louisville/Weeping Water    100 300 0 – 4  6 1

Syracuse                                101 021 x – 5 10 0

