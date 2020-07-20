Lions square off against Syracuse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SYRACUSE – Louisville/Weeping Water baseball players battled Syracuse in a pair of close contests Sunday afternoon.

The Rockets edged L/WW by one run in both games of the Junior/Senior Legion doubleheader. The teams played under sunny skies at Syracuse Sports Complex.

Syracuse 6, L/WW Juniors 5

L/WW nearly walked away with a winning comeback against the Rockets. Louisville/Weeping Water trailed 3-0 before finding scoring traction in the final two innings. The team produced a four-run outburst in the sixth inning and went ahead 5-4 in the top of the seventh.

Syracuse responded with the game-ending rally in its half of the seventh. Jace Voorhees drove in the winning run to create the 6-5 margin.

Josh Nolte collected two hits, one walk and one RBI for Louisville/Weeping Water. Tyler Ingman drove in one run, Chase Savage had one hit and Ryder Manske and Kole Albert each walked once.

Gage Scholting worked 6 1/3 innings on the mound for L/WW. He limited Syracuse to six hits and struck out six Rockets. He issued three walks and fired first-pitch strikes to 21 batters.

Louisville/Weeping Water 000 004 1 – 5 5 4