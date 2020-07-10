Lions square off with Bulldogs on diamond

Louisville/Weeping Water Seniors 8, Auburn 4

Fans at the Senior Legion game watched a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings. Louisville/Weeping Water’s Josh Nolte and Auburn’s Caleb Fossenbarger traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the opening three frames. Auburn broke into the scoring column with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth.

The game’s complexion changed after L/WW erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning. The team used multiple hits and walks to seize control of the contest. The Lions then scored an important insurance run in the seventh.

The Bulldogs tried to produce a major rally in their final plate appearances. The team scored three runs in the seventh before L/WW extinguished the comeback attempt.

Nolte helped L/WW with his work on the mound. He went 5 2/3 innings and scattered seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Treyton Savage was L/WW’s relief pitcher and yielded four hits with three strikeouts the rest of the way.