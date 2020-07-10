Lions square off with Bulldogs on diamond

AUBURN – Louisville/Weeping Water athletes dueled Auburn on the diamond Thursday night during a pair of league matchups.
The Lions and Bulldogs played a Junior/Senior Legion baseball doubleheader at Auburn City Recreation Complex. Auburn claimed the Junior Legion game by one run, and L/WW used a seven-run inning to capture the Senior Legion victory.
Auburn 3, Louisville/Weeping Water Juniors 2
Auburn won in walk-off fashion against the L/WW Juniors in a close ballgame. The Bulldogs scored the game-winning run in the bottom of the seventh inning.
Louisville/Weeping Water erased a 1-0 deficit with a pair of runs in the fourth inning. Auburn knotted the score in the fifth inning and won the matchup in the seventh.
Ryder Manske helped L/WW’s offense with one hit and one walk. Chase Savage, Brock Hudson and Gage Scholting each produced one hit and Lucas Kozeny and Berenger Leonard each had one walk.
Savage tossed six innings for the Lions. He struck out four Bulldogs in his time on the mound.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 200 0 – 2 4 1
Auburn 001 010 1 – 3 9 6
Louisville/Weeping Water Seniors 8, Auburn 4
Fans at the Senior Legion game watched a pitcher’s duel through the first four innings. Louisville/Weeping Water’s Josh Nolte and Auburn’s Caleb Fossenbarger traded zeroes on the scoreboard for the opening three frames. Auburn broke into the scoring column with a solo run in the bottom of the fourth.
The game’s complexion changed after L/WW erupted for seven runs in the fifth inning. The team used multiple hits and walks to seize control of the contest. The Lions then scored an important insurance run in the seventh.
The Bulldogs tried to produce a major rally in their final plate appearances. The team scored three runs in the seventh before L/WW extinguished the comeback attempt.
Nolte helped L/WW with his work on the mound. He went 5 2/3 innings and scattered seven hits with one walk and four strikeouts. Treyton Savage was L/WW’s relief pitcher and yielded four hits with three strikeouts the rest of the way.
Brady Knott guided Louisville/Weeping Water at the plate with two hits and four RBI. Davis Carlson tallied two hits and one RBI, Avery Heath drew three walks and Jake Renner and Brayden Powell each had two hits. Gwyer Leach chipped in one walk and one RBI and Nolte drew one walk.
Louisville/Weeping Water 000 070 1 – 8 10 1
Auburn 000 100 3 – 4 11 2
