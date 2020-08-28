Lions start season against Auburn

AUBURN – Auburn’s experienced lineup kept Louisville from leaping forward on the volleyball scoreboard Thursday night.
The Bulldogs stopped the Lions 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in the first match of the season for both schools. Auburn’s roster featured nine upperclassmen and several starters from last year’s 17-16 squad. Louisville had just two players with a large amount of varsity knowledge from 2019.
The young Lions kept Auburn off balance early in the match. Senior McKenzie Norris registered a kill and ace and Lexi Hans slammed home a kill in the opening stretch.
The Bulldogs snapped a 9-9 tie with seven straight points. Senior Desire Mowery – a third-team All-East Central Nebraska Conference selection a year ago – highlighted the run with four kills. The Lions cut the deficit to 22-16 but Auburn won the final three points.
An ace from Sagan Leach and two kills from Hans kept Louisville within 9-7 in game two. Auburn used a serving run from Meadow Rightsell to take command. She delivered three aces in a scoring spree that increased the gap to 20-10. Mowery put her finishing touch on the game with an ace.
Louisville took a 6-3 lead in game three when Norris knocked home an ace. Auburn reversed that momentum with eight unanswered points. The team increased the margin to 20-8 and ended action on Zoe Baltensperger’s kill on match point.
Hans finished the match with six kills, one ace and nine digs. Norris pocketed four digs, two kills and three aces, and Lea Kalkowski ended the evening with nine assists, nine digs, three kills and an 8-of-8 serving effort.
Leach collected one ace, one assist and nine digs, Ella Johnson tallied one kill and one ace block and Ella Culver posted two digs and one assist. Jaylin Gaston, Laura Swanson and Lizzie Podrazo all saw court time for the team.
