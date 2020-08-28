Lions start season against Auburn

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Fremont's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

AUBURN – Auburn’s experienced lineup kept Louisville from leaping forward on the volleyball scoreboard Thursday night.

The Bulldogs stopped the Lions 25-16, 25-11, 25-14 in the first match of the season for both schools. Auburn’s roster featured nine upperclassmen and several starters from last year’s 17-16 squad. Louisville had just two players with a large amount of varsity knowledge from 2019.

The young Lions kept Auburn off balance early in the match. Senior McKenzie Norris registered a kill and ace and Lexi Hans slammed home a kill in the opening stretch.

The Bulldogs snapped a 9-9 tie with seven straight points. Senior Desire Mowery – a third-team All-East Central Nebraska Conference selection a year ago – highlighted the run with four kills. The Lions cut the deficit to 22-16 but Auburn won the final three points.

An ace from Sagan Leach and two kills from Hans kept Louisville within 9-7 in game two. Auburn used a serving run from Meadow Rightsell to take command. She delivered three aces in a scoring spree that increased the gap to 20-10. Mowery put her finishing touch on the game with an ace.